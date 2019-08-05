Regions Financial Raised Its Salesforce.Com (CRM) Position; Cibc World Markets Has Increased Roper Technologies Com (ROP) Position by $1.21 Million as Share Price Rose

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 7,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 103,574 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.40 million, up from 96,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $145.7. About 13.14 million shares traded or 94.14% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE WILL ACQUIRE MULESOFT FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $6.5 BLN; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE NEW INTEGRATIONS SEEN IN SECOND HALF; 21/03/2018 – A bidding war might also help explain the high price Salesforce was willing to pay for MuleSoft; 13/04/2018 – Salesforce Achieved Gender Parity, But It’s a Constant Struggle; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Ser; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce agrees to buy Mulesoft in $6.5 billion deal; 08/05/2018 – Sesame Software Partners with ContributeCloud for Salesforce Document Archiving; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc Com (ROP) by 19.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 3,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 21,572 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.38 million, up from 18,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $356.17. About 472,522 shares traded or 3.46% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $1.37 million activity. WALLMAN RICHARD F bought $163,483 worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) on Friday, March 15. The insider Conley Jason sold $1.54M.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP) by 405,100 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $145.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 19,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,088 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Na accumulated 4,455 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Artisan Ptnrs Lp reported 861,550 shares. Murphy Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 19,700 shares. Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora accumulated 10,730 shares or 1.31% of the stock. Brookmont Cap Mgmt owns 1,663 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 2,206 shares. Lpl Financial Lc invested 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 269,711 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset Management LP has 0.05% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 40,545 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 1,223 shares or 0% of the stock. Stifel Financial Corporation has invested 0.06% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Schroder Investment Mngmt Group Inc has 280,292 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Macquarie Gp Ltd invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 selling transactions for $7.56 million activity. $795,000 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by BLOCK KEITH on Wednesday, February 6. The insider Roos John Victor sold $17,779. Weaver Amy E sold $857,751 worth of stock or 5,325 shares. Hawkins Mark J sold $134,514 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Wednesday, February 6. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Harris Parker sold $1.00M. On Friday, February 15 Conway Craig sold $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 200 shares.

