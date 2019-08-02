Regions Financial Position in Alliant Energy (LNT) Trimmed by $2.88 Million; Praesidium Investment Management Company Has Upped Open Text (OTEX) Position

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc bought 76,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 4.25 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.41 million, up from 4.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.70% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $38.71. About 1.04 million shares traded or 53.62% up from the average. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE COMPANY; 02/04/2018 – MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CFO; 17/04/2018 – ROBBINS SEES 40%-50% UPSIDE POTENTIAL FOR OPEN TEXT; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: BLUE HARBOUR’S ROBBINS DISCUSSING OPEN TEXT; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Net $58.8M; 30/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT -AMENDMENT OF TERM LOAN INCREASES AMOUNT TO US$1 BLN, EXTENDS MATURITY DATE TO 2025, REDUCES INTEREST RATE MARGIN BY 25 BASIS POINTS; 17/04/2018 – Blue Harbour CEO Robbins says Open Text could be acquired; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q EPS 22c; 03/05/2018 – Open Text Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 62C

Regions Financial Corp decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp sold 61,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.68 million, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $50.24. About 673,080 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 03/05/2018 – Stan Rorison Adds Experience, Versatility to Alliant’s New Orleans Team; 23/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Federal Acquisition Services Alliant JV, LLC B-415406.2,B-415406.3: Apr 11, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy Sees FY18 EPS $2.04-EPS $2.18; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 06/03/2018 – Arrival of Kevin Collins and Steve Sack Adds Strength to Alliant’s Absence, Disability, and Life (ADL) Consulting Practice; 04/04/2018 – North Idaho Insurance, Summit Insurance Resource Group Join Forces Under the Alliant Brand; 02/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY SEES FY EPS $2.04 TO $2.18, EST. $2.11; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY ENTERED $300M TWO-YEAR TERM LOAN PACT; 30/05/2018 – Alliant Energy investing in renewables to keep costs low for customers

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 168,685 shares to 3.27M shares, valued at $179.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 33,880 are owned by Ls Lc. Jennison Ltd Liability Com reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). 14,942 are held by Stifel Financial. Moreover, Arrow Fin has 0.06% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 5,500 shares. Daiwa Secs holds 8,912 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Miller Howard Investments Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Johnson Financial Group Inc reported 45,591 shares. Old Republic holds 0.6% or 474,000 shares in its portfolio. 2.09M are held by Millennium Management Limited Liability Company. Magellan Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 3.71 million shares. Moreover, Cypress Cap Gru has 0.08% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 7,855 shares. Pnc Group holds 57,120 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.04% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 4,908 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.