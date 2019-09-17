Regions Financial New (RF) Valuation Rose While Oakworth Capital Cut Position by $824,138; Johnston Asset Management Decreased Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake by $415,260; Market Valuation Declined

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp sold 7,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 525,433 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.76M, down from 533,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $49.38. About 5.07M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN

Oakworth Capital Inc decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corp New (RF) by 48.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc sold 58,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 63,103 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $943,000, down from 121,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Regions Financial Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $16.1. About 3.34M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Rev $1.42B; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.46%; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS SEES GAIN ON SALE OF INSURANCE UNIT OF $200M; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – WILL HAVE CONSOLIDATED APPROXIMATELY 12 PERCENT OF ITS RETAIL BRANCH NETWORK SINCE END OF 2015; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – HALL WILL SERVE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN THROUGH END OF 2018; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 31 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES INCREASED $368 MLN AND TOTALED $79.9 BLN VS PREVIOUS QTR; 19/04/2018 – Regions Bank Named 2018 Gallup Great Workplace Award Winner for the Fourth Consecutive Year

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 44 investors sold RF shares while 173 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 693.98 million shares or 1.01% less from 701.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Prudential Inc holds 2.53M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Farmers Merchants Investments Inc holds 0.01% or 13,497 shares. Toth Advisory Corp invested in 493 shares or 0% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 79,133 shares. Callahan Advisors Ltd Com reported 0.08% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Retail Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.01% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Paragon Capital Management Limited stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Gotham Asset Management Lc has 23,564 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Centre Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 2% or 555,450 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 16,118 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 21,130 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.04% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Thomasville Bankshares invested in 17,726 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Analysts await Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 21.88% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RF’s profit will be $389.13M for 10.32 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Regions Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $524.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 4,616 shares to 120,164 shares, valued at $13.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLE) by 9,338 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Foundation Resource Incorporated owns 225,615 shares for 2.52% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Cap Inc reported 3,784 shares. D L Carlson Grp reported 25,520 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.37% or 8.15 million shares in its portfolio. Livingston Grp Asset Management Co (Operating As Southport Cap Management) invested in 44,836 shares. Schwartz Inv Counsel reported 1.31% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pinnacle Inc invested in 0.31% or 76,575 shares. Rothschild Inv Corp Il holds 1.48% or 228,900 shares in its portfolio. Aspen Management holds 20,982 shares. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership owns 208,902 shares. The France-based Comgest Glob Investors Sas has invested 0.48% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Associated Banc has 0.91% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 302,765 shares. Braun Stacey Associate owns 322,650 shares. Augustine Asset Mngmt holds 0.69% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 18,177 shares. Maple Cap Mgmt holds 20,873 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.68 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.