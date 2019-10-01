Regions Financial New (RF) Shareholder Oakworth Capital Has Decreased Position by $824,138; Pinnacle Financial Partners Holding in At&T (T) Lifted by $427,713

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 12,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 281,614 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.44M, up from 268,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.41. About 22.87 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says in Memo Hiring Michael Cohen Was `Big Mistake’; 16/05/2018 – AT&T Powers Complete Networking for Revisn; 06/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S FORMOSA PETROCHEMICAL 6505.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$58.6 BLN; 08/03/2018 – ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN; 22/03/2018 – ONAP and ONF to Collaborate on Multi-Gigabit Open Broadband Access Network; 21/03/2018 – Antitrust Case Against Merger of AT&T and Time Warner Feels Stuck in the Past; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: SEE CHALLENGES IN SAT. TV, BUT GAINS IN ONLINE TV; 18/04/2018 – AT&T: HAS DECIDED TO WITHDRAW PLANNED IPO OF SHRS OF VRIO CORP; 15/03/2018 – JUDGE RICHARD LEON ALSO SAID AT&T TRIAL COULD LAST SIX TO EIGHT WEEKS

Oakworth Capital Inc decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corp New (RF) by 48.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc sold 58,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 63,103 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $943,000, down from 121,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Regions Financial Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $15.43. About 10.94 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 09/04/2018 – Regions Earns Fannie Mae STAR Recognition for Assisting Homeowners and Excellence in Mortgage Servicing; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – NON-GAAP BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 11 PCT AT QTR-END VS 11 PCT AT PREVIOUS QTR-END; 26/03/2018 – EON: Temkin Group Ranks Regions Bank Among Top Companies for Customer Experience; 23/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP RF.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL GENERATE COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Net $414M; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – FINANCIAL DETAILS RELATED TO TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 29/05/2018 – Regions Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 12/04/2018 – Regions Financial Makes Equity Investment In Lender Price

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $524.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLE) by 9,338 shares to 137,928 shares, valued at $8.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell Mid (IWR) by 13,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 279,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (Mkt) (IWM).

Analysts await Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 21.88% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RF’s profit will be $389.14M for 9.89 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Regions Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 44 investors sold RF shares while 173 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 693.98 million shares or 1.01% less from 701.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 50,090 shares to 37,227 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 7,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,681 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

