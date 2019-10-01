Regions Financial New (RF) Market Valuation Rose While Oakworth Capital Trimmed Holding; Geller Family Office Services Lowered Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $3.11 Million

Geller Family Office Services Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 90.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc sold 22,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 2,390 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $333,000, down from 24,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $129.93. About 3.87M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s LifeScan Makes Blood Glucose Monitoring Products; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 29/05/2018 – #3 Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F

Oakworth Capital Inc decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corp New (RF) by 48.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc sold 58,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 63,103 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $943,000, down from 121,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Regions Financial Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $15.44. About 9.20 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 26/03/2018 – EON: Temkin Group Ranks Regions Bank Among Top Companies for Customer Experience; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 13/04/2018 – Regions Financial Recognized Nationally for Board Diversity; 27/04/2018 – Regions Bank Integrates Community Investment Capital and Syndication Businesses into Combined Regions Affordable Housing; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings to Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Rev $1.42B; 12/04/2018 – Regions Bank Announces Agreement and Investment in Mortgage Fintech Lender Price; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – HALL WILL SERVE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN THROUGH END OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C, EST. 31C

Analysts await Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 21.88% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RF’s profit will be $389.01M for 9.90 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Regions Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 44 investors sold RF shares while 173 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 693.98 million shares or 1.01% less from 701.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenwich Wealth Ltd Liability Corp owns 113,098 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Cornercap Counsel holds 38,554 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Carroll Fin Assocs owns 24,515 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Price Michael F invested in 0.61% or 316,878 shares. Kentucky Retirement owns 0.06% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 47,186 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 236,245 shares. Bb&T Ltd Com holds 333,514 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.1% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 1.96 million shares. Lynch And In owns 23,817 shares. Moody Bancorp Tru Division accumulated 0.01% or 26,379 shares. Illinois-based Oakbrook Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.08% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Foster And Motley, a Ohio-based fund reported 24,061 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 79,133 shares.

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $524.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (Mkt) (IWM) by 2,995 shares to 37,630 shares, valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,839 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value (Mkt) (IWD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glynn Capital Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sfmg Limited Liability reported 8,685 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Puzo Michael J has invested 3.91% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Geode Cap Ltd invested in 36.31 million shares. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Co reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Windsor Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 9,088 shares. Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca) owns 14,526 shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio. Winch Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 0.28% or 3,859 shares in its portfolio. Hutchinson Capital Mngmt Ca accumulated 10,203 shares. Ht Prtnrs Limited Company stated it has 15,143 shares. Fca Corporation Tx accumulated 1.08% or 21,089 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0.6% stake. Oppenheimer & Com holds 220,939 shares. American Bancorporation has 39,162 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 472,094 shares.

