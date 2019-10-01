Regions Financial New (RF) Holder Oakworth Capital Trimmed Position by $824,138; Fastenal Co (FAST) Share Value Declined While Tcw Group Increased by $365,536 Its Holding

Tcw Group Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 87.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc bought 11,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 24,523 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $800,000, up from 13,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $32.15. About 1.05 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Oakworth Capital Inc decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corp New (RF) by 48.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc sold 58,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 63,103 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $943,000, down from 121,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Regions Financial Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.77. About 2.09M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS DECREASED 9 BASIS POINTS, AND 11 BASIS POINTS ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 09/04/2018 – Regions Earns Fannie Mae STAR Recognition for Assisting Homeowners and Excellence in Mortgage Servicing; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS SEES GAIN ON SALE OF INSURANCE UNIT OF $200M; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 18/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 31 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTR-END TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO 11.9% VS 11.9% AT PREVIOUS QTR-END; 29/05/2018 – Regions Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

More notable recent Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$14.27, Is Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Regions Financial Corp. posts $374M profit for Q2 – Birmingham Business Journal” published on July 22, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “American Banker recognizes Regions exec as a Woman to Watch – Birmingham Business Journal” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Regions Financial Corporation (RF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $524.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 34,080 shares to 999,501 shares, valued at $61.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Technology Select Sector Spdrr (XLK) by 4,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Long (VCLT).

Analysts await Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 21.88% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RF’s profit will be $389.01 million for 10.11 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Regions Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 44 investors sold RF shares while 173 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 693.98 million shares or 1.01% less from 701.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weiss Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 11,006 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 53,411 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Company Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 213,771 shares in its portfolio. Korea Invest Corp has 1.13 million shares. Guggenheim Ltd Company owns 376,866 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Lathrop Management holds 0.86% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) or 203,602 shares. Atwood & Palmer holds 18,500 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 2.40M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs holds 0.01% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) or 127,339 shares. 124.96M are owned by Vanguard Grp Inc. Coldstream Cap Management, Washington-based fund reported 16,814 shares. 3.11M were reported by Morgan Stanley. Cibc Fincl Bank Usa holds 0.02% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) or 10,000 shares. Monetary reported 0% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Optimum Invest invested in 306 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J bought 1,000 shares worth $28,990.

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $9.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 471,064 shares to 412,402 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 30,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14M shares, and cut its stake in Terex Corp New (NYSE:TEX).