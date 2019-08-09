Regions Financial Maintains Holding in Metlife (MET); E&G Advisors LP Has Upped Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $372,020; Valuation Declined

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 23,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 861,916 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.69 million, up from 838,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $47.08. About 3.32 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief exits after reserves fiasco; 02/05/2018 – MetLife CFO John McCallion Provides First Quarter 2018 Financial Update Video; 07/03/2018 – MetLife: Debel to Remain Interim U.S. CFO Until Successor Named; 21/05/2018 – MetLife: Facebook Inc. Has Signed a Long-Term Lease for All of Park Tower at Transbay in San Francisco; 07/03/2018 – METLIFE SAYS CFO MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 18/04/2018 – MetLife’s Private Debt Deals Increase to Record $11.2 Billion; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s PNB revives plan to list life cover arm – Economic Times; 22/05/2018 – MetLife’s Board Approves $1.5 Billion Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES BILL O’DONNELL AS U.S. CFO; 19/04/2018 – New York governor presses banks, insurers to weigh risk of NRA ties

E&G Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp bought 209 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $910.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $21.37 during the last trading session, reaching $1811.52. About 2.14 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/05/2018 – Common Sense: Amazon, the Elephant in the Antitrust Room; 30/03/2018 – Amazon, Walmart Expanding Fashion Horizons; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Test New Ad That Competes With Google, Criteo; 27/04/2018 – Health care execs and investors have a love-hate relationship with Amazon; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 02/04/2018 – This “demonstrates that the market is perhaps cautious about the prospects of the food retail industry in light of Amazon’s increasing footprint in the food industry,” the report’s co-author, James Elder, wrote; 01/05/2018 – Trump has publicly confronted the company for its tax practices, calling Amazon a “scam” that costs the Post Office “billions.”; 28/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: Source: Trump Is ‘Obsessed’ With Amazon, ‘Wondered Aloud’ About Going After Retail Giant; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts says it ended Amazon Prime partnership as of May, cuts sales target; 27/03/2018 – Coupe Says Sainsbury Service Is Faster Than Amazon (Video)

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Modera Wealth Lc reported 290 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wespac Ltd Liability holds 2,087 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Auxier Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% or 121 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Natl Bank holds 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 129 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Company stated it has 656 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Westpac Bk, Australia-based fund reported 63,231 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc has 1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 129,771 shares. Dsc Advsr Limited Partnership holds 327 shares. Coe Capital Limited Liability Com owns 1,609 shares or 3.33% of their US portfolio. Nelson Roberts Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.99% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Qci Asset Mngmt New York has 18,439 shares for 3.23% of their portfolio. Winfield Associate invested in 6,500 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 12,693 shares stake. Pinnacle Associate Limited holds 0.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 11,113 shares.

E&G Advisors Lp, which manages about $153.76M and $227.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) by 3,200 shares to 4,500 shares, valued at $430,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 6,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 252,579 shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icon Advisers Inc Co reported 51,800 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Intersect Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.36% or 19,981 shares. Stanley holds 0.28% or 26,725 shares in its portfolio. Jolley Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.85% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.12% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 516,934 shares. 1.74 million were accumulated by Spf Beheer Bv. Federated Pa reported 443,374 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Burns J W & holds 23,797 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. First Interstate Retail Bank holds 301 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Management Llc has invested 0.01% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Service Automobile Association reported 0.12% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Brown Advisory holds 0% or 27,575 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd accumulated 2.92 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Edgar Lomax Va invested 0.67% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Dana Invest Advsr holds 1.24% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 619,084 shares.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 70,817 shares to 2.47M shares, valued at $115.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr (XLF) by 21,814 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,588 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

