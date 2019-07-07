Regions Financial Lowered Its Celanese (CE) Holding; Edgestream Partners LP Has Lifted By $3.37 Million Its Grainger W W (GWW) Holding

Regions Financial Corp decreased Celanese Corp (CE) stake by 38.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Regions Financial Corp sold 9,491 shares as Celanese Corp (CE)’s stock rose 2.41%. The Regions Financial Corp holds 15,069 shares with $1.49M value, down from 24,560 last quarter. Celanese Corp now has $13.37B valuation. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $105.63. About 514,225 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 6.47% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 23/04/2018 – Eli Lilly’s Elanco: Jensen Was Most Recently CFO for Celanese Corp; 27/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Vinyl Acetate-based Emulsions Price Increases; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE STATEMENT ON WITHDRAWAL OF EC NOTIFICATION; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Ateva® EVA Polymers Price Increase; 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS DIV 17%, DECLARES QTRLY DIV; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Acetyl Chain Ops Adjusted EBIT Surpassing $900M by 2020; 19/03/2018 – Celanese and Blackstone Joint Venture Called Off Following European Opposition; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Were Unable to Reach Agreement With European Commission on Acceptable Conditions; 23/04/2018 – Celanese to Demonstrate the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q EPS $2.66

Edgestream Partners Lp increased Grainger W W Inc (GWW) stake by 343.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgestream Partners Lp acquired 11,235 shares as Grainger W W Inc (GWW)’s stock declined 16.44%. The Edgestream Partners Lp holds 14,508 shares with $4.37 million value, up from 3,273 last quarter. Grainger W W Inc now has $14.94 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $269.53. About 203,823 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 11.47% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW); 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Svcs Incorporated owns 885 shares. Tru Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Moody Retail Bank Tru Division owns 0% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 58 shares. Raymond James & invested in 0.04% or 92,704 shares. Blair William & Il owns 68,736 shares. Monarch Capital Mngmt Inc has 1,482 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 1St Source Bancshares, a Indiana-based fund reported 1,075 shares. Parkside National Bank And stated it has 12 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Earnest Prtnrs Limited Com has 0% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Llc reported 0.06% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Bb&T Securities Limited Com accumulated 44,996 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 240,085 shares. Birmingham Management Al holds 8,207 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 300,660 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Services Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased Proshares Tr (QLD) stake by 17,263 shares to 2,254 valued at $203,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced S&P Global Inc stake by 22,359 shares and now owns 3,438 shares. L3 Technologies Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$274, Is W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “W.W. Grainger: A Top Dividend Aristocrat to Buy Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors React To W.W. Grainger, Inc.’s (NYSE:GWW) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. W.W. Grainger had 11 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Atlantic Securities on Friday, June 21 to “Sell”. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 17. Macquarie Research upgraded W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) on Tuesday, January 15 to “Outperform” rating.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $2.48 EPS, down 14.48% or $0.42 from last year’s $2.9 per share. CE’s profit will be $314.00M for 10.65 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

Regions Financial Corp increased Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) stake by 42,345 shares to 400,876 valued at $28.00 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Blackrock Fund Advisors (GVI) stake by 23,867 shares and now owns 42,965 shares. Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 201,650 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv has 3,579 shares. First Manhattan holds 60 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Com holds 402,980 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can accumulated 0.07% or 249,791 shares. 2,595 are owned by First Hawaiian Bancshares. First Tru LP has 0.02% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 31 shares. Strategic Glob Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 2,629 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 34,330 shares. 16 are owned by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. 12,800 were reported by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. Fjarde Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 46,933 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake.

More notable recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Merck, Coca-Cola and other top CEOs join NYSEâ€™s new council to advance corporate diversity – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Celanese Corporation (CE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Celanese to Hold Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call on July 23, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Celanese (NYSE:CE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Celanese had 17 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $12600 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. Cowen & Co downgraded Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) on Wednesday, February 6 to “Market Perform” rating. The rating was downgraded by SunTrust to “Hold” on Monday, January 14. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, April 9. The stock of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The stock of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Nomura. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the shares of CE in report on Tuesday, January 8 to “Market Perform” rating.