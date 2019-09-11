Regions Financial Lifted Its Fireeye (FEYE) Stake by $327,424; Stock Price Declined; American Intl. Group (AIG) Holder Beach Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Holding by $985,044 as Shares Rose

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in American Intl. Group (AIG) by 58.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 22,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 15,948 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $687,000, down from 38,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in American Intl. Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 2.96 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG – Forbes; 25/05/2018 – AIG’s Small CLO Purchase Shows Risk-Retention’s Enduring Damage; 19/04/2018 – AIG – NEW STEPS PROVIDES CLIENTS CERTAINTY OF UNINTERRUPTED UK, EUROPEAN INSURANCE COVERAGE AS PART OF CO’S PLANNED RESTRUCTURE OF EUROPEAN BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS ACTIONS TAKEN IN EXCESS CASUALTY “BECOME EFFECTIVE NOW,” BUT COMPANY TAKING TIME TO VERIFY – CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – AIG SAYS CEO BRIAN DUPERREAULT’S TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $43.1 MLN FOR THE PERIOD MAY 14 TO DEC 31, 2017 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – AIG AUTHORISES TWO NEW ENTITIES IN UK & LUXEMBOURG; 12/04/2018 – AIG NAMES ANTHONY VIDOVICH AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INS; 02/05/2018 – AIG Bd of Directors Declares Common Stk Div of $0.32 Per Shr

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 6126.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 20,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The institutional investor held 20,798 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $350,000, up from 334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.03. About 3.12 million shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q ADJ. LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS 4C; 28/03/2018 – FIREEYE INC FEYE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $19; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO BUY PART OF ’35 CONV NOTES; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS $0.00; 04/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Kevin Mandia, the CEO of FireEye, about the risks that cryptocurrencies pose to cybersecurity; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Delivers End-to-End Protection With Next-Generation Endpoint Security and Managed Defense; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Introduces New Email Security Capabilities Driven By Deep Learning; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Rev $199M-$203M; 21/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold FEYE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Mgmt Limited Liability Company Nj invested in 0.01% or 11,000 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 561,009 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 0.05% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 7,858 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Liability Company holds 96,495 shares. Landscape Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Capwealth Advsr Ltd holds 309,011 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 305,986 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt Lp stated it has 1.14 million shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Wellington Group Llp invested in 260,543 shares or 0% of the stock. Point72 Asset Management LP owns 381,821 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Broadview Lc owns 540,050 shares. First Washington Corporation accumulated 208,959 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 12,145 shares. Nomura Holding invested 0% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IWF) by 77,037 shares to 501,551 shares, valued at $75.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 15,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,654 shares, and cut its stake in Continental Resources Inc/Ok (NYSE:CLR).

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $887.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 46,475 shares to 123,863 shares, valued at $6.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruise Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) by 57,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $856.45M for 13.48 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

