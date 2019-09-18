Regions Financial Increases Stake in Electronic Arts (EA); Analog Devices (ADI) Shareholder Pointstate Capital LP Has Cut Position by $30.20 Million as Share Price Rose

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Electronic Arts (EA) by 12.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 3,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 34,808 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.52 million, up from 30,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Electronic Arts for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $98.11. About 1.46 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 98.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 269,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 4,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $519,000, down from 274,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $116.33. About 1.05M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76B and $4.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 956,600 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $87.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Stock Reports for salesforce, Intuit & Enterprise Products – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ADI Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analog Devices (ADI) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: MSFT, LEDS, ADI, VIOT – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bear Of The Day: Analog Devices (ADI) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Diversified Trust Com has invested 0.19% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability stated it has 0.14% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Sequoia Fincl Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Fruth Inv Management stated it has 12,484 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Bkd Wealth Advisors Lc invested in 0.05% or 5,240 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Ltd Liability invested in 198,888 shares. Moreover, Williams Jones Associate Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 14,115 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company invested 2.28% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Northern has 0.15% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 5.53M shares. Motco reported 875 shares stake. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.13% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 14,482 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. National Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 2.94 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $450.70 million for 23.84 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited stated it has 3,062 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. California-based Techs Crossover Management Vii Ltd has invested 8.43% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Wexford Ltd Partnership holds 0.43% or 36,220 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt holds 0.1% or 5,977 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Stanley invested 1.38% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Lvw Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 0.06% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Adirondack reported 35 shares. Parkside Retail Bank accumulated 0.01% or 224 shares. Davis Selected Advisers stated it has 2,960 shares. Bp Public Limited Liability invested 0.12% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Lpl Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 24,934 shares. 39,582 were reported by Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Com. First Foundation Advsrs has 0.04% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Brant Point Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 53,639 shares stake.