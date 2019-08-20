Regions Financial Increases Position in Texas Instruments (TXN); American Tower Reit (AMT) Shares Rose While Iberiabank Raised by $1.72 Million Its Holding

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in American Tower Corp Reit (AMT) by 32.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 8,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 35,474 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99 million, up from 26,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in American Tower Corp Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $226.8. About 420,431 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by 15.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 24,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 178,825 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.97 million, up from 154,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Texas Instruments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $124.8. About 730,211 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lourd Capital Limited Liability stated it has 3,134 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt owns 176,896 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Company Limited stated it has 0.22% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Ameriprise has invested 0.27% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc has invested 0.01% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Telemus Ltd holds 0.49% or 60,473 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Rech stated it has 717,600 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 245,277 shares. Bamco New York has 0% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). National Asset Incorporated reported 0.19% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,570 shares. Moreover, Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Co Il has 0.02% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Llc holds 3.39M shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Robecosam Ag stated it has 0.53% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 61,754 shares or 0.63% of the stock.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amer Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 6,140 shares to 186,876 shares, valued at $20.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IWM) by 39,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 410,727 shares, and cut its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security National has invested 0.34% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Vanguard Grp Incorporated reported 0.44% stake. Thomas White Ltd accumulated 4,533 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.28% or 1.11 million shares in its portfolio. Intrust Bancshares Na accumulated 0.46% or 9,187 shares. Assetmark has 3,170 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Adage Prtn Grp Ltd holds 217,517 shares. 6,017 are held by Highland Mngmt Limited. 106,214 are held by Cohen Klingenstein Lc. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 2,274 shares. Moreover, Camarda Finance Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Prio Wealth Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 2,373 shares in its portfolio. Jones Fincl Companies Lllp reported 0.03% stake. Cadence Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 2,934 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Lc owns 71,220 shares for 1.62% of their portfolio.