Regions Financial Increases Position in Helmerich & Payne (HP); As Bb&T (BBT) Shares Rose, Letko Brosseau & Associates Increased by $3.61 Million Its Position

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 1.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 12,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 682,929 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.57M, up from 670,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.13B market cap company. The stock increased 13.01% or $5.4 during the last trading session, reaching $46.85. About 1.87M shares traded or 23.92% up from the average. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 19/04/2018 – HP WAS INTERESTED IN REVERSE MORRIS TRUST WITH XEROX: LAWSUIT; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Names Mark Smith CFO Designate, Effective May 1; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Sees 3Q U.S. Land Quarterly Rev Days up by Approximately 7%; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE, NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO; 10/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Expect Increases in Avg Dayrates for Co’s Rigs in U.S. Land Spot Market to Accelerate in Next Few Mos; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q U.S. Land Revenue Days Rose Approximately 2; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 07/05/2018 – Thornburg Investment Mgmt Inc. Exits Helmerich & Payne; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Smith to Replace Juan Pablo Tardio as CFO Upon His Retirement in June

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 6.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc bought 73,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 1.27 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.57M, up from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $52.81. About 1.94 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Income $1.18B; 24/04/2018 – BB&T announces second-quarter dividends; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B; 23/04/2018 – BB&T Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS REGIONAL INSURANCE WILL ADD ABOUT $70-PLUS MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 21/03/2018 – BB&T Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : B. RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $1.66B

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00 billion and $9.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Companhia De Saneamento Basi (NYSE:SBS) by 222,800 shares to 3.76 million shares, valued at $45.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 12,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 371,799 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amer Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 3,089 shares to 183,787 shares, valued at $22.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE) by 12,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 556,634 shares, and cut its stake in Bhp Billiton Ltd (NYSE:BHP).

