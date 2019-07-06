Regions Financial Increases Holding in Brown (BF.B); At&T (T) Holding Held by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Brown (BF.B) by 105.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 35,732 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 69,719 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68M, up from 33,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Brown for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $57.16. About 551,039 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has declined 10.03% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 22/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Announces $600 Million Debt Offering; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BROWN-FORMAN SEES FY 2018 SPLIT-ADJUSTED SHR (NOT ADJ SHR) $1.43 TO $1.48; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN 3Q EPS 39C, EST. 41C; 21/03/2018 – Brown-Forman: Skeans Increases Board to 14 Directors; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Creates Global Corporate Affairs Organization; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – IN FISCAL 2019, ANTICIPATES IMMEDIATE ANNUALIZED ONGOING CASH TAX SAVINGS WILL BE IN $65 MLN TO $75 MLN RANGE; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – REVISES FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Sees FY18 Split-Adjusted EPS of $1.43 to $1.48; 21/03/2018 – Tracy Skeans Elected to Brown-Forman Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Brown-Forman Corp Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 77.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc bought 20,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,145 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 27,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.3. About 21.32M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 22/03/2018 – DOJ Says Pay-TV Will Cost More If AT&T Buys Time Warner–Update; 19/03/2018 – Will an AT&T-Time Warner Merger Diminish Competition? (Video); 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$40.75 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Novartis top lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal ‘mistake’; 04/04/2018 – CTDI Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 15/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Storied AT&T parcel near River Oaks hits the market; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 18/03/2018 – Antitrust showdown with AT&T will resonate across all sectors; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes says during AT&T antitrust trial that critics’ claims make ‘no sense’; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Statement Regarding Planned Vrio Corp. IPO

More notable recent Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Dry States: The Decline of Alcohol in the U.S. – The Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Brown-Forman Corporation (BF-B) to Acquire Fords Gin – StreetInsider.com” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on April 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 39% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Deep Analysis Of Diageo – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 44,869 shares to 80,729 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 43,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 266,855 shares, and cut its stake in Kar Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Herc Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:HRI) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lydall – An Execution Story That Isn’t Executing – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Would Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wafra, a New York-based fund reported 1.37M shares. 956,681 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. 84,231 are held by Webster Retail Bank N A. Farmers holds 163,509 shares or 1.45% of its portfolio. Strategic Advsrs Limited Co stated it has 1.46% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Terril Brothers Inc accumulated 53,200 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 1.34% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Jarislowsky Fraser has 0% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 24,646 shares. And Mgmt invested in 0.33% or 36,758 shares. Moreover, Baltimore has 0.06% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ledyard Bankshares holds 0.32% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 76,204 shares. Mathes Commerce has 74,261 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Brookstone reported 0.28% stake. Lederer Invest Counsel Ca reported 1.09% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Dupont Mgmt Corp invested in 0.14% or 190,747 shares.