Regions Financial Increases Holding in Apple (AAPL); Boeing Co The (BA) Shareholder Edge Wealth Management Boosted Stake by $353,568 as Market Valuation Declined

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co The (BA) by 25.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 928 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,605 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, up from 3,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.44 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named a Superior Supplier by Boeing; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO ACCELERATE 1 777 FREIGHTER TO FISCAL ’19; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Expands Services Engagement in Latin America with GOL Airlines and Aeromexico; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Hit by Cyberattack, Says Jetliner Production Not Affected; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO: AIRBUS SUBJECT TO SAME US EXPORT LICENSES; 14/03/2018 – NewsX: Exclusive: India’s aviation market witnessing fast growth, says Boeing senior vice-president Dinesh Keskar…; 06/05/2018 – Times of Oman: Airbus, Boeing risk order disruption as Etihad reviews strategy; 30/05/2018 – DELTA HOPES TO BE EARLY LAUNCH CUSTOMER FOR BOEING NMA AIRCRAFT; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $14.11 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – BOEING – WILL CONTINUE TO GIVE FULL SYSTEM LOGISTICS, ENGINEERING SUPPORT, OTHER SERVICES TO CANADIAN AIR FORCE’S 15 CH-147F CHINOOKS FLEET THROUGH 2023

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 46,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 596,933 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.39M, up from 550,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia agrees to gender mixing for local Apple staff; 29/05/2018 – Broadway World: BWW TV Exclusive: Big Apple Turns Big Orange for Syracuse University at Broadway Sessions!; 18/03/2018 – APPLE INC. IS DESIGNING AND PRODUCING ITS OWN DEVICE DISPLAYS, A FIRST -BLOOMBERG; 30/04/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Apple reportedly working on a VR/AR headset with dual 8K displays; 11/04/2018 – If Zuckerberg was asked about Cook’s comments, the notes urged him to point towards “lots of stories about apps misusing Apple data.”; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 24/04/2018 – Apple Takes a Step on Payment of Back Taxes to Ireland; 13/03/2018 – Christian Post: MacBooks Specs Rumors: Apple Files Patent for Crumb-Resistant Keyboards; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Adds IAC, Exits Chemours, Cuts Apple: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Qualcomm Fights Apple’s Attempt to Move Battleground to U.K

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bhp Billiton Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 22,601 shares to 30,267 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IVE) by 72,617 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,433 shares, and cut its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39 million and $405.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,138 shares to 80,452 shares, valued at $11.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Co The (NYSE:SO) by 250,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 495 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of stock or 12,637 shares. The insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of stock or 26,557 shares.