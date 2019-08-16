Regions Financial Increased Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake By $384,845; Coatue Management Has Boosted Its Visa (V) Stake

Coatue Management Llc increased Visa Inc (V) stake by 147.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Coatue Management Llc acquired 1.46M shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Coatue Management Llc holds 2.45M shares with $382.14M value, up from 988,619 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $394.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.74% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $176.27. About 6.49M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 10/05/2018 – Congress Pressuring Homeland Security to Boost the Visa Supply Soon; 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA; 24/05/2018 – Visa Aims to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments, Tokenization in Latin America, Caribbean; 25/04/2018 – VISA BOOSTS FORECAST; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE VISA FROM STUDENTS FROM TOP UNIVERSITIES; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11; 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 06/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter

Regions Financial Corp increased Phillips 66 (PSX) stake by 6.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Regions Financial Corp acquired 4,051 shares as Phillips 66 (PSX)’s stock rose 11.67%. The Regions Financial Corp holds 66,484 shares with $6.33M value, up from 62,433 last quarter. Phillips 66 now has $43.72B valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $97.47. About 2.07 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity. $171,130 worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) was bought by MORRISON DENISE M on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dsc Advsr LP has 0.23% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 7,885 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Mngmt Limited Company has 10.85% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Montag Caldwell Lc holds 4.29% or 526,891 shares in its portfolio. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt stated it has 3.91 million shares. 8,834 are owned by Kempen Mngmt Nv. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.55% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Baltimore holds 2.38% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 87,192 shares. Bluemar Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2.71% or 49,888 shares. Churchill Mngmt owns 62,444 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Davis R M holds 281,744 shares. Capital Intl Ca reported 47,430 shares. Richard C Young Ltd reported 87,269 shares. Hemenway Trust Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.09% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cahill Fincl reported 9,171 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 114,800 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $157 lowest target. $188.57’s average target is 6.98% above currents $176.27 stock price. Visa had 23 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. On Thursday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Jefferies. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, May 2 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Nomura. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 1. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

Coatue Management Llc decreased Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (NYSE:AMC) stake by 32,828 shares to 17,918 valued at $266,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) stake by 737,895 shares and now owns 1.73M shares. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Financial Prns holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 6,039 shares. Notis stated it has 2,482 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt reported 0.07% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Llc holds 0% or 2,586 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership accumulated 41,932 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd, a Us-based fund reported 22,676 shares. Capital Planning Lc reported 8,153 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 39,873 shares. 3,255 were reported by Blb&B Advsr Ltd Llc. Valley Advisers Inc invested 0.31% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Jnba Fincl holds 753 shares. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 0.21% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 13,855 were reported by Cumberland Ptnrs Ltd. Advisory Ltd Liability Company invested in 15,353 shares. Altfest L J & Co Inc stated it has 0.19% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity. $165,816 worth of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was bought by LOWE JOHN E on Tuesday, May 28.

Among 3 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Phillips 66 has $11700 highest and $102 lowest target. $107’s average target is 9.78% above currents $97.47 stock price. Phillips 66 had 11 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Citigroup. As per Monday, July 8, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, May 17 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $102 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, July 29 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Raymond James. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Monday, April 15.