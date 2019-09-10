Regions Financial Increased Its Oneok (OKE) Holding by $2.92 Million; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Iowa State Bank Has Upped Position

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank bought 10,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 28,362 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 18,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.06B market cap company. The stock increased 3.91% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $37.65. About 13.79 million shares traded or 34.81% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 11.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 42,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 400,876 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.00M, up from 358,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $73.68. About 1.06M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE; 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE); 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally; 16/03/2018 – Oneok Inc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Company reported 68,141 shares. Freestone Cap Holding Limited Liability reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.17% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 311,543 shares. 2.62M were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa holds 437,832 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a Missouri-based fund reported 4,890 shares. Becker Management Incorporated stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). New York-based Pinebridge LP has invested 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Godsey Gibb Associate has invested 2.08% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Japan-based Daiwa Securities Grp Inc has invested 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Jaffetilchin Investment Prtn Limited Liability Com reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Norinchukin Bancshares The stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.11% or 121,767 shares in its portfolio. Twin Tree Mngmt LP owns 48,754 shares. Shoker Counsel Inc holds 0.54% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 16,957 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Plc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 23,634 are held by Suntrust Banks. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 53,867 shares. Stone Run Cap Limited Liability Company holds 5,700 shares. Cambridge Financial Grp holds 93,347 shares. Karpas Strategies Lc accumulated 80,474 shares. Freestone has 0.27% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Churchill Mgmt Corporation holds 0.51% or 274,131 shares. Greenleaf holds 4,817 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Incorporated Ny stated it has 200 shares. 1.44M were accumulated by Reaves W H &. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc reported 369,739 shares. Sfe Investment Counsel reported 73,578 shares. Amer Century holds 0% or 45,043 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque Natl Bank Com holds 0.03% or 3,016 shares in its portfolio.

