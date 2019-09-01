Regions Financial Increased By $354,206 Its Ppl (PPL) Stake; Goldman Sachs Group Has Cut American Software (AMSWA) Stake

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased American Software Inc (AMSWA) stake by 47.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 77,701 shares as American Software Inc (AMSWA)’s stock rose 2.07%. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 86,670 shares with $1.04M value, down from 164,371 last quarter. American Software Inc now has $451.02 million valuation. The stock increased 3.48% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $15.76. About 96,106 shares traded or 34.34% up from the average. American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) has declined 9.20% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSWA News: 08/03/2018 – Logility Sponsors BRP’s Annual Merchandise Planning Survey; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner; 24/04/2018 – Color Image Apparel, the Producers of Bella+Canvas and Alo Yoga Brands, Migrates to NGC Software’s Andromeda PLM; 15/05/2018 – Brightstar and Logility Highlight the Impact of Sales & Operations Planning for the Fast-Paced Mobile Device Market at ASCI 2018; 09/05/2018 – Griffith Foods Expands Global Roll-out of Logility Voyager Solutions; Realizes Significant Service and Inventory lmprovements; 10/04/2018 – C&A Mexico Migrates to NGC Software’s Andromeda Cloud Platform for Agile Decision Making and Increased Speed-to-Market; 06/03/2018 Live Webcast: Logility Presents Accelerate Supply Chain Performance Using Advanced Analytics; 19/04/2018 – Logility Honored as a 2018 Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider for the 21st Consecutive Year; 21/04/2018 – DJ American Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMSWA); 08/05/2018 – Logility Customers Highlight Digital Transformation and the Role of Multi-Echelon Inventory Optimization in the Sales and Operations Planning Process at the 2018 Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference

Regions Financial Corp increased Ppl Corp (PPL) stake by 1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Regions Financial Corp acquired 11,426 shares as Ppl Corp (PPL)’s stock declined 4.70%. The Regions Financial Corp holds 1.15M shares with $36.50 million value, up from 1.14 million last quarter. Ppl Corp now has $21.24B valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $29.55. About 4.50M shares traded or 12.27% up from the average. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q EPS 65c; 16/05/2018 – PPL Corporation chairman says company remains well-positioned for future growth, success; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $2,126 MLN VS $1,951 MLN; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.20 TO $2.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 27/05/2018 – PPL:APPOINTMENT OF CFO; 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – NOW TARGETING LOWER END OF EQUITY FINANCING NEEDS

Among 2 analysts covering American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Software has $1700 highest and $13 lowest target. $15’s average target is -4.82% below currents $15.76 stock price. American Software had 7 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by B. Riley & Co. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by FBR Capital.

Analysts await American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.06 per share. AMSWA’s profit will be $1.43 million for 78.80 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by American Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold AMSWA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 23.75 million shares or 0.48% more from 23.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Limited Liability reported 2.63M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Geode Capital Mngmt Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 335,901 shares. Perritt Cap Management reported 0.92% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Parametric Assoc Llc reported 116,693 shares stake. 1,910 were accumulated by Synovus Fincl Corp. Optimum Invest Advsrs holds 199 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has 0% invested in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Moreover, North Star Investment has 0.38% invested in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Pnc Serv Gru Incorporated holds 1,095 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc holds 18,083 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brown Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.5% of its portfolio in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) for 4.12 million shares. Northern Trust, Illinois-based fund reported 384,437 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.07% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Gabelli Funds Llc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Brown Brothers Harriman & accumulated 0% or 8,596 shares. Hl Service Limited invested in 27,107 shares. Affinity Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.47% or 226,425 shares. Texas-based Eagle Glob Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Moreover, Court Place Advisors has 0.21% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). British Columbia Mngmt stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Country Club Na accumulated 183,037 shares. 32,095 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt. National Pension Serv reported 0.1% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Old Republic, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.67 million shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 0.02% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company accumulated 387,433 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 293,247 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering PPL (NYSE:PPL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PPL has $3600 highest and $3000 lowest target. $32.50’s average target is 9.98% above currents $29.55 stock price. PPL had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, May 17. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The stock of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley.

