Regions Financial Holds Position in Brown (BF.B); Asset Management Group Boosted Its Holding in Pepsico (PEP) by $767,258

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Brown (BF.B) by 105.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 35,732 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 69,719 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68 million, up from 33,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Brown for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $57.44. About 1.38M shares traded or 4.74% up from the average. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Refines Organization to Support Continued Strong Global Growth; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman FY18 EPS View Includes Negative Impact From Tax Reform of 3c, Negative Impact of 10c From 4Q Charity Creatio; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – PAUL VARGA TO RETIRE; LAWSON WHITING NAMED INCOMING CEO AS OF JANUARY 1, 2019; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 8% TO 9%; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Declares Dividend of 15.8c; 30/05/2018 – Brown-Forman CEO to retire at year’s end; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Declares Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING NET SALES GROWTH OF 6% TO 7%; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN REPORTS STRONG YEAR-TO-DATE RESULTS; OPERATING INCOME UP DOUBLE-DIGITS; 21/03/2018 – Brown-Forman: Skeans Increases Board to 14 Directors

Asset Management Group Inc increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc bought 6,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 61,871 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58M, up from 55,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 2.97 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 98,938 shares to 1.28M shares, valued at $69.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,912 shares, and cut its stake in Republic Services Inc (NYSE:RSG).