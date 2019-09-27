Regions Financial Holding in Philip Morris Intl (PM) Decreased by $575,796; Central Bank & Trust Co Has Lifted Intel (INTC) Holding by $2.66 Million as Stock Value Declined

Regions Financial Corp decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp sold 7,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 156,967 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.33 million, down from 164,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $74.88. About 2.98M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B

Central Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 356.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co bought 56,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 72,592 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.47 million, up from 15,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $50.6. About 9.82M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 20/04/2018 – Under Construction: lntel’s Largest Water Recycling Plant; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 03/04/2018 – Akamai Appoints Scott Lovett As Senior Vice President, Global Web Sales; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q Tax Rate About 14%; 14/03/2018 – Barrick Announces Nomination of Patricia A. Hatter as Independent Director; 26/04/2018 – Tesla Head of Autopilot Jim Keller Leaves to Join Intel; 25/05/2018 – Intel Says Factors Such as Age Weren’t Part of Decision-Making Process for Layoffs

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Intel executive on the promise of artificial intelligence for main street businesses – Portland Business Journal” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Cloud Stocks to Invest in the Future – Investorplace.com” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “QQQ, INTC, ADBE, PYPL: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “AMD Stock May Soon Become a Buy With Its Market Share Gains – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Conning Inc, Connecticut-based fund reported 977,563 shares. Thompson Inv Management Inc owns 96,053 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Com Bankshares holds 1.23M shares. South State Corp holds 0.73% or 132,930 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corporation has 85,361 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al owns 0.88% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 1.59 million shares. Staley Advisers holds 522,431 shares. Acr Alpine Capital Lc holds 0.01% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 5,325 shares. Wesbanco Bancorp Inc holds 0.78% or 334,690 shares in its portfolio. Primecap Mngmt Ca accumulated 24.02 million shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Com stated it has 1.36% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability reported 184,341 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.21% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 262,830 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Llc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 25,015 shares. Madison Hldg reported 4,245 shares.

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $443.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,695 shares to 32,346 shares, valued at $5.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (NYSE:STZ) by 15,091 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,623 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,543 shares to 199,826 shares, valued at $16.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IYR) by 168,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,256 shares, and has risen its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV).

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Philip Morris International (PM) Surges 5% After Ending Talks to Merge with Altria (MO) – StreetInsider.com” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NY to ban sale of flavored e-cigs – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “California takes action against vaping – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is the E-Cig Industry on the Verge of Collapse? – The Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Wsj.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE Owner Launches Long-Awaited Bitcoin Futures – The Wall Street Journal” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Interstate Bancorp stated it has 3,127 shares. Legacy Private Tru invested in 2,772 shares. Moreover, Dakota Wealth has 0.16% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 10,389 shares. Verity & Verity Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 38,876 shares. Smith Salley & Associates holds 0.19% or 15,941 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.78% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Deltec Asset Ltd Co reported 0.79% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Amica Retiree Med Tru has invested 0.39% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Eagle Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 87,416 shares. Captrust Fincl holds 0.1% or 33,893 shares in its portfolio. Fernwood Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 1.25% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Kcm Invest Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.04% or 9,132 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru reported 4,000 shares stake. Stifel reported 1.85 million shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Ltd Com invested in 0.23% or 205,458 shares.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 13.66 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.