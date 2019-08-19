Regions Financial Holding in Clorox Co/The (CLX) Decreased by $1.08 Million as Valuation Rose; Windacre Partnership Upped Stake in Visa (V) by $24.10 Million

Regions Financial Corp decreased its stake in Clorox Co/The (CLX) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp sold 6,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 273,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.96 million, down from 280,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Clorox Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $161.02. About 36,448 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – Clorox Revises FY18 View for Nutranext Acquisition, Effective Tax Rate; 21/05/2018 – CLOROX CO CLX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.96/SHR; 27/03/2018 – Green Biologics Partners With Kingsford® Charcoal to Launch New EcoLight™ Natural Charcoal Lighter Fluid; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Announces May 8 Webcast of Company Presentation at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 30/04/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – Lake District Hospital Proactively Implements Top UV Technology to Enhance Infection Prevention Protocols; 18/05/2018 – At a valuation of $16 billion, that makes the India business worth more than 170 companies in the S&P 500 including Clorox, Macy’s and Tiffany & Co; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Will Pay $700 Million to Acquire Vitamin Maker Nutranext; 29/05/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – CLOROX CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING

Windacre Partnership Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc bought 154,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.61M, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $178.45. About 664,691 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “How To Open A Credit Card At 18 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa’s Earnings: Green Light For Further Stock Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa: The Marathon Continues – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How To Play Visa – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Windacre Partnership Llc, which manages about $214.22 million and $1.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 462,300 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $530.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv has 61,827 shares. Kempen Cap Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 8,834 shares. Kbc Grp Nv owns 858,326 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Fort Point Capital Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 1,585 shares. Cohen Cap Management holds 1% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 26,510 shares. Hengistbury Partners Llp has invested 36.94% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Private Trust Na has 34,326 shares. Chase Invest Counsel accumulated 43,740 shares. Manufacturers Life Commerce The holds 0.82% or 4.83M shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd has 331,490 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Auxier Asset Mngmt has invested 1.42% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Farmers Comml Bank owns 24,183 shares. Amer Insurance Tx reported 0.62% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Credit Agricole S A, a France-based fund reported 227,001 shares. Mawer Management Ltd, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 2.75M shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Clorox Company: 1 Top Dividend Stock For 2019… And Beyond – Seeking Alpha” on January 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why I Like The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Position Close Update: The Clorox Company – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How Safe Is Clorox’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Clorox Is Raising Its Dividend Too Slowly – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 04, 2019.