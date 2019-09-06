Regions Financial Has Upped Holding in Synovus Financial (SNV) by $479,400 as Shares Rose; As Disney Walt Productions (DIS) Market Value Rose, Haverford Trust Company Raised Its Holding

Haverford Trust Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Productions (DIS) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company bought 32,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 944,307 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.85 million, up from 911,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Productions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 1.72M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 05/03/2018 – JUST IN: The Walt Disney Co. names James Pitaro as president of ESPN and co-chair of Disney Media Networks; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’; 12/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY BY TAKEOVER PANEL REGARDING REQUIREMENT FOR WALT DISNEY COMPANY (DISNEY) TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – ON AUG. 29, 2017, IGER AND RUPERT MURDOCH AGREED TO EXPLORE “MERITS AND FEASIBILITY” OF PURSUING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION; 29/05/2018 – Disney’s China Puzzle Unsolved as `Solo’ Film Flops (Correct); 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – EXPECTS TO TRANSITION TO FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER NEW STRUCTURE BY BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) by 195.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 14,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 21,324 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $733,000, up from 7,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $36.05. About 452,804 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 11 PCT TO 13 PCT- SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net $100.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Company invested 0.3% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Maple Cap Incorporated stated it has 5,581 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. 15,124 were reported by St Johns Investment Management Communications. Brighton Jones Llc invested 0.25% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Natl Asset Incorporated holds 0.55% or 39,412 shares. First National owns 78,080 shares. James Invest Research Incorporated holds 0.84% or 116,509 shares. Boston Common Asset Management Lc reported 91,551 shares. Mad River Invsts accumulated 2,400 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma has invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 21,000 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Mengis Capital Mngmt, a Oregon-based fund reported 29,087 shares. Private Harbour Investment Management And Counsel Limited Liability Company invested 1.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Marathon Trading Mngmt Lc owns 0.58% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 44,735 shares. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.72% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 79,225 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s My Top Stock to Buy in August – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Option Trader Makes Massive Bets On Netflix Rebound – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index Fund (IWM) by 6,603 shares to 45,902 shares, valued at $7.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 281,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,906 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market (VTI).

More notable recent Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hovde says buy the dip on Synovus – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Regions Bank executive named CFO at Synovus – Birmingham Business Journal” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Arnold Schneider Buys 4 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Synovus +2.8% after Evercore ISI turns bullish – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.