Regions Financial Has Raised Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) Position; Utah Retirement Systems Has Upped By $654,483 Its American Express Co (AXP) Stake

Utah Retirement Systems increased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 4.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Utah Retirement Systems acquired 5,321 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Utah Retirement Systems holds 130,122 shares with $16.06M value, up from 124,801 last quarter. American Express Co now has $98.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $118.59. About 2.75M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 Total U.S. Consumer, Small Business Card Member Loans $63B; 21/05/2018 – MediaPost: American Express To Review Global Media Account; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.7 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services Net Write-Off Rate 2.2%; 18/04/2018 – AXP STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS HIGH END OF $6.90 TO $7.30; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q International Consumer and Network Services Net $291M; 02/04/2018 – S&P REVISES AMERICAN EXPRESS BANK FSB TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘A-‘; 26/04/2018 – American Express Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 23/03/2018 – TechCrunch: American Express quietly acquired UK fintech startup Cake for $13.3M; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Provision for Losses $775M

Regions Financial Corp increased Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) stake by 0.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Regions Financial Corp acquired 3,797 shares as Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB)’s stock declined 3.21%. The Regions Financial Corp holds 605,819 shares with $52.18M value, up from 602,022 last quarter. Lyondellbasell Industries Nv now has $29.74B valuation. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $88.7. About 2.70 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – ALL LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY UNITS RESTARTED AFTER SUNDAY STEAM OUTAGE; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL: CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR A SCHULMAN DEAL; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES – DEAL WITH A. SCHULMAN IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 03/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Among Top Corporate Donors to United Way of Greater Houston for 2017 Campaign; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – LYB GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A. SCHULMAN

Utah Retirement Systems decreased Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stake by 12,633 shares to 229,063 valued at $10.04M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) stake by 2,471 shares and now owns 105,758 shares. General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Azimuth Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 18,425 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel stated it has 8,175 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Insur Co Of America has invested 0.03% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Washington Cap Inc owns 0.26% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 1,862 shares. Edge Wealth holds 370 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated holds 1.3% or 198,100 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Invest Management Of Virginia Llc has 1.34% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 45,411 shares. 119,968 were reported by Moody Fincl Bank Trust Division. 1,486 are owned by Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Llc. Salem Inv Counselors Inc reported 0.04% stake. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Comerica Fincl Bank reported 161,911 shares. 269,856 were accumulated by Private Group. Becker Management Incorporated holds 8,794 shares. Old Comml Bank In stated it has 8,887 shares.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Express declares $0.43 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Yes, Buffett Has Marijuana and Cryptocurrency Exposure – Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Trade of the Day: American Express Stock Points Lower for a Trade – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. American Express has $145 highest and $123 lowest target. $137.33’s average target is 15.80% above currents $118.59 stock price. American Express had 13 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 3. Bank of America initiated American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Monday, April 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 10 by Wells Fargo. As per Monday, July 22, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. As per Monday, July 8, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, July 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bell Bancshares stated it has 41,738 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 11,176 shares. Ftb holds 90,229 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp owns 0% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 25 shares. Moreover, Williams Jones And Associates Ltd has 0.13% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 72,263 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 419,290 shares stake. Moreover, Fayez Sarofim has 0% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). American Tru Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 1.78% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 26,635 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt Limited stated it has 75,900 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hartford Fin Mgmt Inc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.14% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.02% or 34,298 shares. Benedict Fincl Advisors, a Georgia-based fund reported 14,326 shares. Utah Retirement Sys stated it has 56,216 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Cap City Tru Communication Fl stated it has 12,724 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $57.54 million activity. The insider Patel Bhavesh V. bought 7,246 shares worth $498,873. The insider AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC bought 764,501 shares worth $57.04 million.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Best Stocks for 2019: LYB Is a Stock for the Next Five Years – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lyondell’s Houston refinery continues demolition program – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Enterprise to Build PDH 2 Plant; Supported by Long-term Agreements With LyondellBasell – Business Wire” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enterprise to build PDH 2 plant, supported by deal with LyondellBasell – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “LyondellBasell in MOU for $12B Chinese chemical investment – report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.