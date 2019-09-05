Regions Financial Has Lifted By $354,206 Its Ppl (PPL) Holding; Synnex (SNX)’s Sentiment Is 1.41

Regions Financial Corp increased Ppl Corp (PPL) stake by 1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Regions Financial Corp acquired 11,426 shares as Ppl Corp (PPL)’s stock declined 4.70%. The Regions Financial Corp holds 1.15 million shares with $36.50 million value, up from 1.14 million last quarter. Ppl Corp now has $21.44B valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.69. About 2.82 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL Reaffirms View of 5%-6% Compound Annual EPS Growth From 2018-2020; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE ITS 2018 EARNINGS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – INDIA’S HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 178 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 163.2 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.40; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.20 TO $2.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20

Synnex Corp (SNX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.99, from 2.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 133 investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 94 cut down and sold their positions in Synnex Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 39.63 million shares, down from 40.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Synnex Corp in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 3 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 71 Increased: 91 New Position: 42.

Analysts await SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 11.28% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.57 per share. SNX’s profit will be $146.06 million for 7.47 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.86 actual earnings per share reported by SYNNEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Zpr Investment Management holds 5.19% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation for 27,602 shares. Shaker Investments Llc Oh owns 34,787 shares or 2.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Copeland Capital Management Llc has 1.81% invested in the company for 275,070 shares. The Massachusetts-based Delphi Management Inc Ma has invested 1.6% in the stock. Shellback Capital Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 136,400 shares.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services to resellers, system integrators, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.37 billion. It operates in two divisions, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. It has a 10.55 P/E ratio. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.08% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). California Employees Retirement Systems invested in 4.33M shares or 0.17% of the stock. Bancshares Of Hawaii reported 44,945 shares. Pennsylvania Trust has 0.03% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). 3,520 are owned by Cohen Steers Inc. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 109,746 shares. Haverford Tru invested in 0.01% or 16,066 shares. Webster Financial Bank N A invested 0% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Cibc Asset has 329,595 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 796,950 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0.09% stake. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp has 35,309 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Farmers Retail Bank owns 27,854 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Associates Limited invested 0.07% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Cullinan Associate invested in 0.05% or 21,250 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering PPL (NYSE:PPL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PPL has $3600 highest and $3000 lowest target. $32.50’s average target is 9.46% above currents $29.69 stock price. PPL had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, June 21. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $30 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, May 17 report.

Regions Financial Corp decreased State Street Etf/Usa (BWX) stake by 56,948 shares to 20,663 valued at $576,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) stake by 8,723 shares and now owns 100,661 shares. Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was reduced too.