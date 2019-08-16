Regions Financial Has Decreased Its Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $1.34 Million; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holder Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Decreased Position as Shares Declined

Regions Financial Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp sold 9,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 468,335 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.47M, down from 477,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $130.54. About 6.37 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,389 MLN VS $1,672 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Platinum Equity Offers to Buy LifeScan for About $2.1B

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 95.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 59,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 3,064 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $271,000, down from 62,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $84.49. About 3.70M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Earnings: Is a 16% Plunge a Buying Opportunity? — Barron’s Blog

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.32 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 15.42 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

