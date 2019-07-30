Regions Financial Has Decreased Its Holding in Amer Express Co (AXP) by $669,260 as Valuation Rose; Ghp Investment Advisors Stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) Trimmed by $4.06 Million as Stock Price Declined

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 93.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc sold 75,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,619 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 80,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $53.03. About 240,820 shares traded. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 29.15% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER 1Q LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. EPS 5C; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – California Water Service Company – 04/21/2018 12:45 PM; 12/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within GDS HOLDINGS, California Water Service Group Holding, Gladstone Commercial, Ocean Rig U; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP – ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.9 BLN INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF DEBT; 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP SAYS DETERMINED CAL WATER’S NON-BINDING INDICATION OF INTEREST NEITHER CONSTITUTED NOR WAS REASONABLY LIKELY TO LEAD TO A SUPERIOR PROPOSAL; 26/04/2018 – SJW Group Rejects Unsolicited Non-Binding lndication of Interest from California Water Service Group; 17/04/2018 – Impax Asset Management Exits Position in California Water; 08/03/2018 CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP CWT.N : UBS STARTS WITH SELL; TARGET PRICE $34; 27/03/2018 – Willows Fifth-Graders Win 2018 Cal Water H2O Challenge Grand Prize; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE CONFIDENT CAN FINANCE THE DEAL

Regions Financial Corp decreased its stake in Amer Express Co (AXP) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp sold 6,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 186,876 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.43 million, down from 193,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Amer Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $127.19. About 1.74 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 26/04/2018 – American Express closer to breaking into elusive Chinese market; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 18/04/2018 – American Express Reports First-Quarter EPS of $1.86; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END VS 2.2 PCT AT FEB END; 18/04/2018 – American Express earnings beats: $1.86 per share, vs $1.71 per share expected; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Comml Services Net $552M; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Issuance Of Unrated 2018-4 And 2018-5 Transactions

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Soros Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.14% or 56,077 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 0.1% or 54,900 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 0.12% or 576,680 shares in its portfolio. Westwood Holdg Grp Incorporated Inc stated it has 0.01% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Burney invested in 0.03% or 4,974 shares. Private Asset owns 0.31% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 16,078 shares. Maine-based Bar Harbor Ser has invested 4.92% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moneta Group Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 12,635 shares. 3,351 are held by Diligent Investors Ltd Llc. Norman Fields Gottscho Ltd Llc has 41,087 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Commerce owns 0.04% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 46,533 shares. Hartford Inv Mngmt Com invested 0.28% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Garde Capital owns 5,930 shares. Hillsdale has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Triangle Secs Wealth Management invested in 3,176 shares or 0.18% of the stock.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.29 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 28,381 shares to 91,370 shares, valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VTI) by 13,844 shares in the quarter, for a total of 361,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (GVI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold CWT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 1.10% less from 35.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 52,241 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sei Invs Company owns 7,549 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement reported 74,151 shares. First Advisors Lp holds 0.03% or 273,820 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 259,238 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 1,577 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada stated it has 15,552 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Corecommodity Management Ltd Liability accumulated 14,478 shares or 0.45% of the stock. State Street Corp holds 0.02% or 3.55 million shares. 318,906 were reported by Personal Advsr. Clean Yield Grp Inc owns 0.37% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) for 16,955 shares. Aldebaran Financial reported 0.85% stake. 35,054 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. 5,300 were accumulated by Elm Advisors Limited Liability. Mercer Advisers has invested 0.04% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Analysts await California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CWT’s profit will be $17.81 million for 35.83 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by California Water Service Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -331.25% EPS growth.