Regions Financial Has Decreased Enbridge (ENB) Position by $561,276; Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose While E&G Advisors LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $378,000

E&G Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 17,036 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, down from 19,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $202.01. About 17.44 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – Chinese consumers don’t idealize American products the way they used to – and that’s bad news for Apple and Tesla; 13/04/2018 – sam: Apple Pay has gone down across the UK, per a source at Santander; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX Confirms $502.6 Million Award From Patent Case Win Against Apple — MarketWatch; 05/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon that helps it dominate the market, and it’s not technology:; 10/04/2018 – APPLE ISRAEL SUSPECTED OF WITHOLDING PRODUCT INFO FROM BUYERS; 10/05/2018 – Apple said it would not be going ahead with the project as its planning application had been faced with delays; 16/03/2018 – Apple to Make Education-Related Announcement on March 27; 01/05/2018 – Watch Steve Jobs defend his commitment to Apple on CNBC in 1997; 25/03/2018 – Apple seeks to loosen Google grip on US classrooms; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – INTRODUCED A NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO, WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE BEGINNING APRIL 10

Regions Financial Corp decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 9.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp sold 15,591 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 150,654 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46 million, down from 166,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.89. About 1.94M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENBRIDGE TO SELL STAKE IN SOME POWER ASSET FOR C$1.75B; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets in North America and Europe; 24/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Letter: Support Enbridge Line 3; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% OF STAKE IN SOME POWER ASSETS FOR $1.75B; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO HIRE RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADA GAS ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT IN TALKS TO BUY TRANS MOUNTAIN OR OPERATE PIPELINE; 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. does not expect a material consolidated financial impact as a result of FERC Revised Policy Statements; 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – UPON CLOSING OF DEAL, FUND WILL UTILIZE PROCEEDS TO REDEEM TRUST UNITS AND PAY BACK DEBT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc has 1.17% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Crestwood Advisors Group Incorporated Ltd reported 3.71% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Consolidated Investment Group Ltd Liability Corporation has 36,757 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company has 1,078 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 127,256 shares or 1.58% of all its holdings. Moreover, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Company has 2.2% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 25,378 shares. Lakeview Partners Ltd Liability Co stated it has 28,675 shares or 3.34% of all its holdings. Cwm Llc stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hilltop reported 38,565 shares stake. Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.78% or 49,410 shares in its portfolio. L S Advsrs has 2.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 78,914 shares. 12,000 were reported by First In. Baskin Fincl Inc stated it has 159,116 shares. Spinnaker Tru reported 62,517 shares stake. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 1.88% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

