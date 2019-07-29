Regions Financial Has Decreased Cognizant Technolo (CTSH) Position as Market Value Declined; Needham Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by $1.73 Million

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 6,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,500 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.83 million, down from 67,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $287.21. About 1.27 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires lntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – SIGNED A MERGER AGREEMENT WITH THERMO ACQUISITIONS INC; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT INCL VALIDATATION OF THERMO’S ONCOMINE; 24/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter into Technology and Commercial Collaboration; 02/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $228 FROM $227; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 23/05/2018 – TMO ON TRACK TO EXCEED $80M TOTAL SYNERGY TARGET BY 2019:SLIDES; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER, LEICA IN PACT FOR CRYO-TOMOGRAPHY WORKFLOW; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Net

Regions Financial Corp decreased its stake in Cognizant Technolo (CTSH) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp analyzed 9,979 shares as the company's stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 171,102 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.40 million, down from 181,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Cognizant Technolo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $37.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $66.4. About 1.71M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $294.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA) by 42,500 shares to 162,200 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ttm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR).

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 24.93 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 250,696 shares to 410,014 shares, valued at $22.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 11,426 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 15.45% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $529.43 million for 17.85 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.20% EPS growth.