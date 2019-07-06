Regions Financial Has Cut Chevron (CVX) Stake By $3.20 Million; Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Lowered By $14.43 Million Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) stake by 57.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 75,532 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)’s stock rose 0.88%. The Odey Asset Management Group Ltd holds 55,787 shares with $10.71M value, down from 131,319 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc now has $76.04B valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $207.9. About 1.33 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 16/03/2018 – Next Goldman CEO Must Fix Trading — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 23/05/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Goldman Sachs to relocate into new downtown Houston tower; 21/05/2018 – Goldman standard Blankfein should resist […]; 28/03/2018 – CGG GEPH.PA : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO BUY FROM SELL; 18/04/2018 – Goldman and Morgan Stanley Investors Fret Over Capital Returns; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Chosen to Help Manage Apple’s Tax Billions for Ireland; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Echoes Saudi View That Oil Rally Won’t Hurt Demand; 23/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs made a staggering $200 million in one day as markets plunged; 15/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12

Regions Financial Corp decreased Chevron Corp (CVX) stake by 2.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Regions Financial Corp sold 26,025 shares as Chevron Corp (CVX)’s stock rose 2.15%. The Regions Financial Corp holds 1.06M shares with $130.32M value, down from 1.08 million last quarter. Chevron Corp now has $234.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $123.54. About 2.52M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEEING SOME COST PRESSURES IN PERMIAN BASIN; 29/03/2018 – REPSOL, WINTERSHALL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 92 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON TRANSITION TO LOW CARBON BUSINESS MODEL; 14/04/2018 – Venezuela empowers oil minister Quevedo to reform energy sector; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- CONDITIONS OF AGREEMENT WILL APPLY FOR 5 YEARS; 18/04/2018 – Daily Caller: Venezuela Imprisons Chevron Executives In Further Crackdown On Oil Producers; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS OPERATIONS CONTINUE IN VENEZUELA; 26/03/2018 – Chevron’s Venezuela oilfields operating normally -executive; 29/05/2018 – DOF ASA DOF.OL – DOF HAS BEEN AWARDED A CONTRACT BY CHEVRON NORTH SEA LIMITED FOR VESSEL SKANDI KVITSØY

Among 4 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group had 9 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $218 target. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. As per Friday, February 1, the company rating was downgraded by Societe Generale. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, January 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ally Fin invested 1.32% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Woodmont Inv Counsel Lc stated it has 1,145 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Paradigm Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.09% or 1,280 shares. Of Vermont, Vermont-based fund reported 1,083 shares. Pennsylvania-based Rockshelter Capital Ltd Liability has invested 2.58% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 0.2% or 548,850 shares. North Point Port Managers Corp Oh holds 2.16% or 59,177 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 84,263 shares. Westend Advsrs Ltd Com stated it has 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Tocqueville Asset Lp reported 2,869 shares stake. Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Co reported 730 shares. 144,332 were reported by Renaissance. Bamco has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 800 shares. Blair William & Il holds 415,302 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability Company reported 1.70M shares.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $5.22 EPS, down 12.71% or $0.76 from last year’s $5.98 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.91 billion for 9.96 P/E if the $5.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.71 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.58% negative EPS growth.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 192,309 shares to 931,042 valued at $37.22M in 2019Q1. It also upped Grupo Supervielle S A stake by 228,219 shares and now owns 677,820 shares. Colony Cap Inc New was raised too.

Regions Financial Corp increased Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) stake by 2,320 shares to 7,194 valued at $976,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares (IJS) stake by 20,300 shares and now owns 113,228 shares. Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Chevron had 19 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Cowen & Co. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CVX in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Monday, May 13 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. HSBC maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. Morgan Stanley maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, January 18.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 15.21 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.