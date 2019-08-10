Regions Financial Has Boosted Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $8.72 Million; Stock Rose; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Hbk Sorce Advisory Raised Its Holding by $6.13 Million as Share Value Rose

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 46,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 596,933 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.39M, up from 550,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – Cook and Zuck in the middle of a tech titan showdown, the $FB CEO firing back at the $AAPL CEO’s criticisms; 17/04/2018 – Russia asks Google and Apple to remove Telegram from stores -lfax; 23/05/2018 – APPLE TO GIVE $50 CREDIT TO BATTERY REPLACEMENT CUSTOMERS: CNBC; 22/05/2018 – PARKERVISION – CLAIM CONSTRUCTION HEARING WILL BE HELD ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 31, IN CO’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 29/03/2018 – APPLE TO REVAMP PRIVACY CONTROLS TO COMPLY WITH NEW EU LAW; 21/05/2018 – Comcast’s lush new storefronts are reminiscent of Apple Stores; 05/04/2018 – DJI Updates Zenmuse X7 Camera With Support For Apple ProRes RAW; 23/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 23); 05/04/2018 – Apple has a new 2019 plan for its most powerful Mac yet – and the stakes are especially high; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s new approach to its flagship phone has made it harder than usual to gauge the company’s success

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 41.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc bought 60,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 208,620 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.12 million, up from 147,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 9.74 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – TEGNA to Webcast Appearance at J.P. Morgan’s Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 22/05/2018 – New Ink Business Unlimited Card from Chase Offers Simple Cash Back; 04/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 13/03/2018 – AIR CANADA CFO ENDS PRESENTATION AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 03/04/2018 – JPMORGAN IS SAID TO TARGET $250 MILLION FOR SPECIAL SITUATIONS; 02/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – GLOBAL JPMORGAN MARCH MANUFACTURING PMI AT 53.4 VS 54.1; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IWM) by 39,968 shares to 410,727 shares, valued at $62.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Trust (TIP) by 5,664 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,309 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall And Sullivan Wa owns 3,011 shares. Texas Yale invested in 0.81% or 106,026 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt has 0.33% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8,550 shares. Stearns Fincl Gp holds 0.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 20,812 shares. Hamel Assocs holds 48,221 shares or 4.11% of its portfolio. Bamco New York holds 1,122 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Boston Rech reported 28,100 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada owns 15.06M shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. 4.74 million were reported by Natl Pension Service. Insight 2811 reported 4,632 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Com holds 1.91% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 248,438 shares. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Lc holds 869 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Limited Company has 109,892 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Wms Prtnrs Ltd Co has 91,641 shares for 4.34% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ims Cap has 4,259 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Logan Capital Management Inc has 1.05% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 168,089 shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 0.31% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 10,778 shares. Motco invested in 1.06% or 105,149 shares. Consulate Inc has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 13,200 are held by Parkside Comml Bank And. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation reported 721,849 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri, Rhode Island-based fund reported 145,861 shares. Berkshire Hathaway, a Nebraska-based fund reported 59.51 million shares. Moreover, Tiemann Investment Ltd Llc has 2.49% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 32,239 shares. 92,083 are held by First Interstate Fincl Bank. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 5.43M shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership invested 2.38% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Jones Cos Lllp stated it has 0.03% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Carderock Cap Mngmt Inc holds 1.05% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 25,526 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 5,873 shares to 173,724 shares, valued at $10.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 15,344 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,368 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDF).

