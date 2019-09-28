Regions Financial Cut Position in Citigroup (C) by $5.39 Million as Stock Value Rose; Laurion Capital Management LP Holding in International Business Machs (IBM) Cut as Stock Value Rose

Regions Financial Corp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 20.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp sold 77,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 290,766 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.36M, down from 367,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 10.37 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 05/03/2018 – U.S. DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKERS ASK KUSHNER COS, WHITE HOUSE FOR DOCUMENTS FOLLOWING REPORTED LOANS FROM CITIBANK, APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT -STATEMENT; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct Builds $1.2 Billion Stake in Undervalued Citigroup; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-World Economic Forum leads creation of fintech cyber security consortium; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP REPORTS SGD100M REDEMPTION OF SOME NOTES DUE 2020; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 08/05/2018 – ValueAct gives all-clear signal on banks with $1.2 billion Citi stake; 27/03/2018 – ROKU INC ROKU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $33; 20/04/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: April 20 (Table); 09/04/2018 – RUSSIA’S EN+ GROUP PLC SAYS WAS INFORMED BY LATE EVENING ON FRIDAY, 6 APRIL 2018, THAT CITI DEPOSITARY RECEIPT SERVICES CLOSED BOOKS OF EN+ GROUP PLC 144A (CUSIP 29355E109) AND REG S (CUSIP 29355E208); 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Citigroup Subsidiary CGMD Prelim ‘A+/A-1’; Otlk Stbl

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 35.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 26,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The hedge fund held 48,050 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.63M, down from 74,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $143.24. About 2.20M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 21/05/2018 – SYNCSORT ADVANCES SECURITY STRATEGY WITH ACQUISITION OF TOWNSEND SECURITY’S IBM l DATA PRIVACY PRODUCTS; 19/03/2018 – Radiant Logic Highlights RadiantOne Federated Identity Platform at IBM Think; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS ACKNOWLEDGES MARKET CONDITIONS ARE NOT THERE FOR ISSUANCE OF SUBORDINATED BOND WITH “EXPECTED CHARACTERISTICS”; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 23/05/2018 – ‘There is no free lunch’, Macron tells tech giant CEOs; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 18/04/2018 – Holt Joins Maersk And IBM Global Shipping Platform To Boost Productivity At Packer Avenue Marine Terminal

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ssga Funds Management Inc by 9,847 shares to 33,347 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Etfs/Usa (DGRO) by 27,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.77 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intersect Limited Liability Co holds 7,376 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited owns 273,006 shares. Central National Bank & Tru stated it has 520 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Baystate Wealth Ltd reported 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Calamos Advisors Ltd Com stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Palisade Capital Ltd Liability Company Nj accumulated 11,985 shares. 937,247 were accumulated by Pnc Svcs Gp Inc. 6.50 million were reported by Steadfast Cap Mngmt L P. Moreover, Caprock Gp has 0.32% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Swift Run Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 5.24% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 79,307 shares. Parkside Retail Bank And reported 0.08% stake. Mackenzie Fincl holds 0.65% or 3.60 million shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset accumulated 108,624 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $10.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc (Call) by 122,600 shares to 172,200 shares, valued at $23.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (Call) (NYSE:ABBV) by 123,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit (Put) (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 43,637 shares or 2.03% of the stock. Wetherby Asset Mgmt invested 0.27% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Mufg Americas owns 48,010 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al has 18,656 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Lc invested 0.19% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 1.63M shares. American Asset Mgmt reported 0.14% stake. Acropolis Invest stated it has 0.08% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Naples Global Advsrs Llc reported 0.08% stake. Qci Asset Management Ny invested in 0.01% or 785 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth holds 0.14% or 3,638 shares in its portfolio. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability stated it has 27,709 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Spears Abacus Advisors has 3,750 shares. British Columbia Inv Management holds 299,225 shares.