Regions Financial Corporation (RF) and Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) Comparing side by side

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) and Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) compete with each other in the Regional – Southeast Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regions Financial Corporation 15 2.84 N/A 1.40 11.39 Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. 16 3.17 N/A 1.58 9.89

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Regions Financial Corporation. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Regions Financial Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) and Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regions Financial Corporation 0.00% 11.7% 1.3% Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

Regions Financial Corporation has a 1.5 beta, while its volatility is 50.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Premier Financial Bancorp Inc.’s 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.61 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Regions Financial Corporation and Premier Financial Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regions Financial Corporation 1 2 2 2.40 Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 4.37% for Regions Financial Corporation with consensus price target of $16.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 74.9% of Regions Financial Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 32.6% of Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Regions Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.9% of Premier Financial Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regions Financial Corporation -0.13% 5.71% 5.01% 3.24% -15.36% 19.06% Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. 1.23% 3.86% -3.34% 7.87% -15.66% 4.76%

For the past year Regions Financial Corporation has stronger performance than Premier Financial Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Regions Financial Corporation beats Premier Financial Bancorp Inc.

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits. This segment serves corporate, middle market, and commercial real estate developers and investors. The companyÂ’s Consumer Bank segment provides consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business and indirect loans, consumer credit cards, and other consumer loans, as well as the corresponding deposit relationships. Its Wealth Management segment offers wealth management products and services, including credit related products, trust and investment management, asset management, retirement and savings solutions, estate planning, and personal and commercial insurance products to individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities. The company also provides insurance coverage for various lines of personal and commercial insurance, such as property, vehicle, casualty, life, health, and accident insurance, as well as crop and life insurance; services related to employee benefits and wholesale insurance broking; and equipment financing products, as well as offers securities, insurance, and advisory services. In addition, it offers securities brokerage, merger and acquisition advisory, trust, and other specialty financing services. As of June 14, 2017, the company operated 1,500 banking offices and 1,900 ATMs. Regions Financial Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.