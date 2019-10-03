Regions Financial Corporation (RF) and BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) Comparing side by side

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) and BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) are two firms in the Regional – Southeast Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regions Financial Corporation 15 1.03 993.80M 1.40 11.39 BB&T Corporation 50 1.24 762.88M 4.00 12.88

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Regions Financial Corporation and BB&T Corporation. BB&T Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Regions Financial Corporation. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Regions Financial Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than BB&T Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Regions Financial Corporation and BB&T Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regions Financial Corporation 6,577,101,257.45% 11.7% 1.3% BB&T Corporation 1,536,825,141.02% 11.3% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

Regions Financial Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 50.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.5 beta. BB&T Corporation’s 1.12 beta is the reason why it is 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Regions Financial Corporation and BB&T Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regions Financial Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 BB&T Corporation 0 3 0 2.00

Regions Financial Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 16.02% and an $17.67 average target price. On the other hand, BB&T Corporation’s potential upside is 2.68% and its average target price is $52.17. The information presented earlier suggests that Regions Financial Corporation looks more robust than BB&T Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 74.9% of Regions Financial Corporation shares and 70.8% of BB&T Corporation shares. Regions Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of BB&T Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regions Financial Corporation -0.13% 5.71% 5.01% 3.24% -15.36% 19.06% BB&T Corporation -0.02% 3.97% 1.68% 5.21% 0.17% 18.95%

For the past year Regions Financial Corporation was more bullish than BB&T Corporation.

Summary

BB&T Corporation beats Regions Financial Corporation on 8 of the 14 factors.

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits. This segment serves corporate, middle market, and commercial real estate developers and investors. The companyÂ’s Consumer Bank segment provides consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business and indirect loans, consumer credit cards, and other consumer loans, as well as the corresponding deposit relationships. Its Wealth Management segment offers wealth management products and services, including credit related products, trust and investment management, asset management, retirement and savings solutions, estate planning, and personal and commercial insurance products to individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities. The company also provides insurance coverage for various lines of personal and commercial insurance, such as property, vehicle, casualty, life, health, and accident insurance, as well as crop and life insurance; services related to employee benefits and wholesale insurance broking; and equipment financing products, as well as offers securities, insurance, and advisory services. In addition, it offers securities brokerage, merger and acquisition advisory, trust, and other specialty financing services. As of June 14, 2017, the company operated 1,500 banking offices and 1,900 ATMs. Regions Financial Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. It operates in six segments: Community Banking, Residential Mortgage Banking, Dealer Financial Services, Specialized Lending, Insurance Services, and Financial Services. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. BB&T Corporation also provides various funding services; and asset management, automobile lending, bankcard lending, consumer finance, home equity and mortgage lending, insurance, investment brokerage, mobile/online banking, payment, sales finance, small business lending, and wealth management/private banking services. In addition, it offers association, capital markets, institutional trust, insurance premium finance, international banking, leasing, merchant, mortgage warehouse lending, private equity investments, real estate lending, and supply chain management services. Further, the company provides retail brokerage, equity and debt underwriting, investment advice, corporate finance, and equity research services, as well as facilitates the origination, trading, and distribution of fixed-income securities and equity products. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 2,196 offices. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.