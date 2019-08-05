Regions Financial Corporation (RF) and Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Comparing side by side

Both Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) and Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Southeast Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regions Financial Corporation 15 2.67 N/A 1.40 11.39 Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. 35 4.80 N/A 2.55 15.17

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Regions Financial Corporation and Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Regions Financial Corporation. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Regions Financial Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Regions Financial Corporation and Auburn National Bancorporation Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regions Financial Corporation 0.00% 11.7% 1.3% Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

Regions Financial Corporation has a 1.5 beta, while its volatility is 50.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Auburn National Bancorporation Inc.’s beta is 0.38 which is 62.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Regions Financial Corporation and Auburn National Bancorporation Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regions Financial Corporation 1 2 2 2.40 Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Regions Financial Corporation is $16, with potential upside of 10.27%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 74.9% of Regions Financial Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.2% of Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Regions Financial Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 0.7% are Auburn National Bancorporation Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regions Financial Corporation -0.13% 5.71% 5.01% 3.24% -15.36% 19.06% Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. -2.08% 15.46% 8.14% 15.46% -22.02% 22.17%

For the past year Regions Financial Corporation was less bullish than Auburn National Bancorporation Inc.

Summary

Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Regions Financial Corporation.

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits. This segment serves corporate, middle market, and commercial real estate developers and investors. The companyÂ’s Consumer Bank segment provides consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business and indirect loans, consumer credit cards, and other consumer loans, as well as the corresponding deposit relationships. Its Wealth Management segment offers wealth management products and services, including credit related products, trust and investment management, asset management, retirement and savings solutions, estate planning, and personal and commercial insurance products to individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities. The company also provides insurance coverage for various lines of personal and commercial insurance, such as property, vehicle, casualty, life, health, and accident insurance, as well as crop and life insurance; services related to employee benefits and wholesale insurance broking; and equipment financing products, as well as offers securities, insurance, and advisory services. In addition, it offers securities brokerage, merger and acquisition advisory, trust, and other specialty financing services. As of June 14, 2017, the company operated 1,500 banking offices and 1,900 ATMs. Regions Financial Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services. In addition, the company offers automated teller services; debit cards; online banking and bill payment services; and safe deposit boxes. It operates through its main office and nine full-service branches in Auburn, Opelika, Notasulga, and Valley, Alabama; in-store branches in the Kroger and Wal-Mart SuperCenter stores in Opelika; and a commercial loan production office in Phenix City, Alabama. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Auburn, Alabama.