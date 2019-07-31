Regions Financial Corp. (RF) Stake Raised by Opus Investment Management Inc; Bkd Wealth Advisors Upped Position in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by $1.75 Million as Market Value Declined

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Regions Financial Corp. (RF) by 75.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 93,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 53,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Regions Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.05. About 10.00 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 25.42% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS; 23/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP RF.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 21/03/2018 – Regions Financial: Regions Bank Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 09/04/2018 – Regions Earns Fannie Mae STAR Recognition for Assisting Homeowners and Excellence in Mortgage Servicing; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS DECREASED 9 BASIS POINTS, AND 11 BASIS POINTS ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 10/04/2018 – Regions Chief Governance Officer Elected to Board of a Leading Advocate for Strong Corporate Governance; 19/04/2018 – DJ Regions Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RF); 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Net $414M

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 118.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc bought 36,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 67,148 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, up from 30,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.55. About 14.20 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGET OF $4 BLN IN EXPENSE REDUCTIONS BY END OF 2019; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Wells Fargo was slow to stop bad behavior but it’s a good business; 15/03/2018 – Amazon to pop another 10% with ‘long runway’ ahead in apparel, says Wells Fargo; 19/04/2018 – Ian Fraser: BREAKING: US regulators are to fine Wells Fargo $1 billion for a range of misdeeds, in the biggest bank penalty of; 15/05/2018 – FED NOMINEE CLARIDA SAYS ACTIVITIES OF WELLS FARGO ARE EGREGIOUS AND UNACCEPTABLE; 21/05/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 08/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Looks Further Under the Hood at Auto-Lending Issues; 25/04/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC EBS.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 11/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Growth Ban Won’t End Until Vote of Full Fed Board; 08/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO ANALYST MARCI RYVICKER SPEAKING ON BLOOMBERG TV

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens Commercial Bank Company stated it has 0.25% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Bkd Wealth Advsr Lc holds 0.03% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) or 26,864 shares. Aviva Plc reported 390,319 shares. Old Comml Bank In accumulated 19,149 shares. First Personal Fincl has invested 0.01% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Jag Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.15% or 63,972 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Lp has invested 0.08% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Trustmark Bankshares Trust Department stated it has 32,617 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Inc Pa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Franklin Res holds 0% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 53,243 shares. Moreover, Weiss Multi has 0.09% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 250,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa accumulated 0.07% or 632,919 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus reported 215,170 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Optimum Investment Advisors has invested 0% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Wesbanco Bank & Trust owns 24,522 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $505.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,500 shares to 37,300 shares, valued at $5.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,500 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Int’l Inc. (NYSE:PM).

More notable recent Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “8 Fresh Dividend Hikes That May Entice More Income Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Wells Fargo (WFC) Raises Quarterly Dividend 13.3% to $0.51; Increases Buyback by 350M Shares – StreetInsider.com” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “4 Online Banks With Daily Balance Notifications – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and More Major Financial Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arga Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.33% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Delphi Mngmt Ma has 1.28% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 28,661 shares. Sprucegrove Investment has 539,460 shares. Andra Ap reported 84,700 shares. Rowland And Counsel Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Comerica National Bank reported 0.42% stake. Avenir stated it has 27,404 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% or 26,634 shares. South State Corporation, a South Carolina-based fund reported 23,041 shares. Ims Management has 0.78% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 19,829 shares. Logan Mngmt has invested 0.95% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Creative Planning accumulated 513,107 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Aviance Cap Mgmt Limited reported 17 shares stake. Buckhead Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 0.97% or 64,238 shares. Moreover, Denali Ltd Liability has 3.37% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).