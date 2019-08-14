Regions Financial Corp. (RF) Holding Has Boosted by Opus Investment Management Inc; Alphamark Advisors Decreased Its Kla Tencor (KLAC) Stake by $3.58 Million

Alphamark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kla Tencor Corp (KLAC) by 97.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc sold 30,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 645 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77,000, down from 30,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kla Tencor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $131.21. About 655,117 shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – ANNOUNCES $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 19/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: KLA-Tencor Rtgs Same On Purchase Of Orbotech; 02/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Announces Upcoming Investor Presentation; 19/03/2018 – RPT-KLA-TENCOR ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ORBOTECH LTD; 15/05/2018 – Lam and KLA Will Keep Enjoying Memory-Chip Craze, Says Cowen — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – ISRAEL ANTITRUST AUTHORITY GRANTED REQUEST BY KLA-TENCOR FOR AN EXEMPTION FROM ANY PREMERGER NOTIFICATION REQUIREMENT IN ISRAEL; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms KLA-Tencor at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN NEW LONG-TERM DEBT FINANCING TO COMPLETE SHARE REPURCHASE; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – NO APPROVAL BY KLA-TENCOR STOCKHOLDERS IS REQUIRED FOR DEAL; 20/04/2018 – DJ KLA-Tencor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KLAC)

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Regions Financial Corp. (RF) by 75.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 93,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 53,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Regions Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.03% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $13.69. About 12.29 million shares traded or 7.22% up from the average. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 21/03/2018 – Regions Financial: Regions Bank Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTR-END TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO 11.9% VS 11.9% AT PREVIOUS QTR-END; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – TURNER WILL SUCCEED CHAIRMAN AND CEO GRAYSON HALL; 27/04/2018 – Regions Bank Integrates Community Investment Capital and Syndication Businesses into Combined Regions Affordable Housing; 02/05/2018 – Regions Bank Social Responsibility Report Highlights Passion to Do More for the Good of Communities; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 27/04/2018 – REGIONS BANK – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS AFFORDABLE HOUSING BUSINESSES INTO ONE DIVISION; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings to Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 19/03/2018 Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – FINANCIAL DETAILS RELATED TO TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05M and $236.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Enhanced Sht Mat (MINT) by 3,233 shares to 17,770 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,149 shares, and has risen its stake in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 5,983 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated has 0.09% invested in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Ifrah Fincl Incorporated reported 4,081 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase owns 137,757 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Limited holds 1,837 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund, a Kentucky-based fund reported 3,285 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc holds 5,767 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Germany-based Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0.06% in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Hikari Power Limited owns 2,370 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Citizens & Northern Corporation accumulated 7,789 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Lazard Asset Ltd Co has 4,215 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Strategic Glob Limited Liability Company reported 4,938 shares. Meeder Asset Incorporated has 20,323 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Zebra Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 8,007 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.09% or 131,338 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru has invested 0.04% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Cipher Cap Lp reported 460,044 shares stake. Counselors Inc stated it has 414,101 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). First Republic Mgmt, California-based fund reported 397,914 shares. Moreover, Quantitative Systematic Strategies has 0.48% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Proffitt & Goodson Incorporated owns 43 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Company owns 0.01% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 19,118 shares. Gideon Capital Inc has invested 0.13% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Savant Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). 100 are owned by Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora. Utah Retirement Sys has 0.05% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 195,138 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). First Tru Advsr LP accumulated 1.62 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership has invested 0.22% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF).

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $505.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) by 29,700 shares to 48,200 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,000 shares, and cut its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc. (NYSE:LEG).