Regional Mgmt (RM) Stock Price Declined While Signia Capital Management Has Boosted by $831,456 Its Position; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position Upped by Boothbay Fund Management Llc

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 222.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 16,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 23,956 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, up from 7,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60 million shares traded or 7.12% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles; 29/03/2018 – ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP SPA IINT.Ml – HAS SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT TO MAKE DISNEY, MARVEL AND LUCAS FILM THEMED GLASSES; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers deal for Sky News to ease fears on Murdoch’s power; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – MODIFICATION OF EQUITY AWARDS FROM PROPOSED DISNEY & NEW FOX DEALS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ADJ EPS BY $0.02/SHARE IN QTR; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY SAYS EARLY EASTER ADDED $47M TO THEME PARK PROFITS; 09/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger deserves praise for the company’s string of successful blockbuster films, according to @jimcramer

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Regional Mgmt Corp (RM) by 84.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 34,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% . The institutional investor held 75,646 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 41,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regional Mgmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $26.02. About 48,664 shares traded. Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) has declined 25.43% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical RM News: 12/04/2018 – Citybiz: QBE North America Appoints Kevin Brogan Regional Executive – Central Region; 15/05/2018 – Skanska Announces Chris Toher as Chief Operating Officer; Jim Link, Len Vetrone and Kerim Evin Named Regional Executive Officers; 01/05/2018 – Regional Management 1Q EPS 72c; 22/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Announces New Regional Managers for Newport Beach and Irvine Spectrum Offices; 21/03/2018 – StandChart: Ms Marrs is Regional CEO, ASA and CEO, Commercial and Private Banking; 16/05/2018 – John Hancock Retirement Plan Services Promotes Preston Carbone Regional Vice President focusing on Southern Wisconsin, Western Illinois, and Eastern Iowa; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S APPOINTS MARTIN FERNANDEZ ROMERO AS NEW REGIONAL HEAD FOR LATIN AMERICA; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 29/03/2018 – First Internet Bank Promotes Tom Smith to Regional Vice President; 21/03/2018 – StandChart: Judy Hsu Named Regional CEO, ASA from June 1

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 4 investors sold RM shares while 31 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 10.00 million shares or 0.99% more from 9.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advsrs Lp invested in 0% or 17,389 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Com owns 454,937 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 8,900 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Llp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0% invested in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) for 18,270 shares. 72,296 were reported by Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 12,651 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 39,040 are owned by Parametric Port Assoc Ltd. Cornerstone Incorporated owns 27 shares. Atwood Palmer owns 200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Argent Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 65,412 shares. Basswood Limited Co holds 1.53 million shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Bowling Port Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 52,510 shares.

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37M and $82.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirklands Inc (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 64,308 shares to 619,029 shares, valued at $4.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc by 97,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 666,804 shares, and cut its stake in North Amern Constr Group Ltd.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $2.79 million activity. Shares for $1.49M were bought by BASSWOOD PARTNERS – L.L.C. on Friday, May 24. Schachtel John D. had bought 2,000 shares worth $53,260 on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Of Vermont invested in 147,215 shares. Kazazian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.5% or 9,703 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Capital Glob Invsts has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Ltd accumulated 249,618 shares or 3.06% of the stock. Addenda stated it has 0.55% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Horizon Investments Lc owns 24,838 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 29,943 shares. Olstein Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 1.62% or 88,500 shares. Capital Guardian Tru invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Baupost Gru Ltd Liability Ma reported 399,151 shares stake. Forbes J M Limited Liability Partnership holds 2.68% or 112,572 shares. Pggm Invests has 1.83M shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Oxbow Advsr Lc stated it has 0.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). British Columbia Mngmt Corporation invested in 659,415 shares or 0.6% of the stock.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) by 122 shares to 42 shares, valued at $773,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (Call) by 80 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63 shares, and cut its stake in International Game Technolog.