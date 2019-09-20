Regional Mgmt (RM) Shareholder Signia Capital Management Increased Holding by $1.68 Million; As Mitek Sys (MITK) Share Price Declined, Prescott Group Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $510,390

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 9.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 56,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The hedge fund held 672,935 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.69M, up from 616,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $400.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.98. About 146,589 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 23/03/2018 – The Updated MiTek® USP Catalog App is Available on Apple, Android, and Windows Mobile Devices; 09/03/2018 – Mitek Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) To Mobile Deposit®; 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 16/04/2018 – VASCO to Demonstrate Innovation in Risk Analytics, Mobile Onboarding and Blockchain Technology at RSA Conference 2018; 23/05/2018 – MITEK EXTENDS LEADERSHIP POSITION IN DIGITAL IDENTITY; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Exposure; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Extends Leadership Position In Digital Identity Verification By Acquiring A2iA; 08/03/2018 – Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value; 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Regional Mgmt Corp (RM) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 64,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% . The institutional investor held 140,438 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.70 million, up from 75,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regional Mgmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $314.89M market cap company. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $27.42. It is down 25.43% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical RM News: 21/03/2018 – StandChart: Ms Marrs is Regional CEO, ASA and CEO, Commercial and Private Banking; 11/04/2018 – J&L Marketing Announces New Regional Vice President of Sales; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S APPOINTS MARTIN FERNANDEZ ROMERO AS NEW REGIONAL HEAD FOR LATIN AMERICA; 21/04/2018 – DJ Regional Management Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RM); 21/03/2018 – STANDARD CHARTERED PLC – JUDY HSU TO TAKE OVER AS REGIONAL CEO, ASEAN AND SOUTH ASIA, ON JUNE 1; 15/05/2018 – Skanska Announces Chris Toher as Chief Operating Officer; Jim Link, Len Vetrone and Kerim Evin Named Regional Executive Officers; 17/05/2018 – Regional Management at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 07/03/2018 – STANDARD CHARTERED REGIONAL CEO MARRS SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 22/03/2018 – Denihan Hospitality Strengthens Senior Team with Promotion of Gul Goknar Turkmenoglu to Regional Vice President of Operations; 22/05/2018 – WOOLWORTHS HOLDINGS LTD – ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER HAS BEEN DISCONTINUED AND CONSEQUENTLY JOHN DIXON WILL LEAVE GROUP

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $410.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 800,000 shares to 7.31M shares, valued at $12.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enova Intl Inc by 185,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 824,319 shares, and cut its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.81 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.31, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold MITK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 21.80 million shares or 18.34% more from 18.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company stated it has 99,541 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Domini Impact Invs Limited Liability Company reported 19,079 shares stake. Comml Bank Of Mellon Corporation has 137,559 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Omers Administration Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Oberweis Asset Mngmt invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Manufacturers Life The accumulated 23,564 shares or 0% of the stock. Essex Invest Management Ltd Co holds 0.57% or 421,230 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Advsr Ltd holds 14,250 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Tudor Investment Et Al owns 174,100 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Com invested in 380,706 shares or 0% of the stock. State Bank Of America De owns 29,631 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Victory Mngmt Inc owns 0% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 109,246 shares. Envestnet Asset invested in 12,085 shares.

