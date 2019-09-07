Regional Mgmt (RM) Shareholder Signia Capital Management Has Boosted Position; As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Value Rose, Robecosam Ag Lowered Holding by $2.38 Million

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Regional Mgmt Corp (RM) by 84.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 34,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% . The institutional investor held 75,646 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 41,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regional Mgmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $330.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $28.8. About 79,765 shares traded or 39.65% up from the average. Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) has declined 25.43% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical RM News: 21/03/2018 – STANDARD CHARTERED PLC – JUDY HSU TO TAKE OVER AS REGIONAL CEO, ASEAN AND SOUTH ASIA, ON JUNE 1; 16/05/2018 – John Hancock Retirement Plan Services Promotes Preston Carbone Regional Vice President focusing on Southern Wisconsin, Western; 22/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Announces New Regional Managers for Newport Beach and Irvine Spectrum Offices; 05/03/2018 Jumio Continues Global Expansion with Asia Pacific Office and New Regional Vice President; 20/03/2018 – JOHN HANCOCK RETIREMENT PLAN SERVICES HIRES LEO REED AS REGIONAL VICE PRESIDENT, EASTERN REGION FOR TAFT-HARTLEY PRACTICE; 22/03/2018 – Denihan Hospitality Strengthens Senior Team with Promotion of Gul Goknar Turkmenoglu to Regional Vice President of Operations; 21/04/2018 – DJ Regional Management Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RM); 21/03/2018 – StandChart: Ms Marrs is Regional CEO, ASA and CEO, Commercial and Private Banking; 15/05/2018 – Skanska Announces Chris Toher as Chief Operating Officer; Jim Link, Len Vetrone and Kerim Evin Named Regional Executive Officers; 26/04/2018 – Fed Atlanta: Atlanta Fed Names Mishra Vice President and Regional Executive and Fay Assistant Vice President, Corporate

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 64.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 10,904 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, down from 30,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.37. About 3.05M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.30 million activity. Schachtel John D. had bought 2,000 shares worth $53,260. BASSWOOD PARTNERS – L.L.C. bought $513,925 worth of stock or 19,858 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold RM shares while 31 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 10.00 million shares or 0.99% more from 9.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Legal & General Public Ltd Co reported 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). First Trust Advsr Lp has 17,389 shares. Argent Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Basswood Capital Mngmt Llc holds 2.42% or 1.53M shares. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) owns 816 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). State Street Corp reported 184,506 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Connecticut-based Tudor Invest Et Al has invested 0.01% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Citigroup Incorporated reported 5,919 shares stake. Spark Investment Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). 63,320 were reported by Pacific Glob Inv Mgmt.

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37 million and $82.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) by 133,787 shares to 771,793 shares, valued at $3.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc by 97,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 666,804 shares, and cut its stake in Sterling Construction Co Inc (NASDAQ:STRL).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.11B for 22.90 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 17,000 shares to 432,000 shares, valued at $29.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qorvo Inc by 314,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 886,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM).