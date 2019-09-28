Regional Management (RM) Holder Tieton Capital Management Increased Position by $314,080 as Market Valuation Declined; Masco (MAS) Holder Chemical Bank Cut Its Stake

Chemical Bank decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 70.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank sold 18,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 7,927 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $311,000, down from 26,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $41.68. About 2.63M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Regional Management Corp (RM) by 5.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 12,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% . The institutional investor held 243,106 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.41 million, up from 231,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regional Management Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.16. About 57,638 shares traded. Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) has declined 25.43% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical RM News: 05/03/2018 Jumio Continues Global Expansion with Asia Pacific Office and New Regional Vice President; 11/04/2018 – J&L Marketing Announces New Regional Vice President of Sales; 29/03/2018 – First Internet Bank Promotes Tom Smith to Regional Vice President; 21/03/2018 – STANDARD CHARTERED PLC – JUDY HSU TO TAKE OVER AS REGIONAL CEO, ASEAN AND SOUTH ASIA, ON JUNE 1; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S APPOINTS MARTIN FERNANDEZ ROMERO AS NEW REGIONAL HEAD FOR LATIN AMERICA; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 26/04/2018 – Fed Atlanta: Atlanta Fed Names Mishra Vice President and Regional Executive and Fay Assistant Vice President, Corporate; 20/03/2018 – JOHN HANCOCK RETIREMENT PLAN SERVICES HIRES LEO REED AS REGIONAL VICE PRESIDENT, EASTERN REGION FOR TAFT-HARTLEY PRACTICE; 22/03/2018 – Denihan Hospitality Strengthens Senior Team with Promotion of Gul Goknar Turkmenoglu to Regional Vice President of Operations; 17/05/2018 – Regional Management at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $114.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions (NYSE:HLX) by 232,565 shares to 274,555 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.30 million activity. 7,000 shares valued at $182,910 were bought by Schachtel John D. on Monday, August 5. BASSWOOD PARTNERS – L.L.C. also bought $792,739 worth of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 6 investors sold RM shares while 29 reduced holdings. only 11 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 9.63 million shares or 3.66% less from 10.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Washington-based Signia Management Lc has invested 4.62% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 126,245 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 3,837 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 454,837 are owned by Renaissance Techs. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 39,271 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Group Inc Pcl reported 1,408 shares. Bessemer has invested 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). 8,753 are held by Sun Life Financial Inc. 19,187 were reported by Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Northern holds 0% or 110,679 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 543 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw & Com Inc holds 0% or 71,513 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MAS shares while 176 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 247.71 million shares or 2.49% less from 254.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 0.17% or 451,954 shares in its portfolio. Spark Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 41,000 shares. Bancshares holds 39,910 shares. First Personal Services holds 18 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Corporation, a Delaware-based fund reported 14,178 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 64,985 shares. 137 were reported by Farmers & Merchants Invs. Nbw Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 104,710 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Transamerica Finance Advsr, Florida-based fund reported 1 shares. Brandywine Global Management Limited invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Hills State Bank & Tru reported 30,264 shares stake. Rmb Cap Llc has 40,896 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Asset Mngmt One Ltd accumulated 167,544 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Thompson Invest Mgmt has 142,618 shares.

