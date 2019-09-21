Regional Management (RM) Holder Pacific Global Investment Management Company Has Trimmed Position; As Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Shares Rose, Guggenheim Capital Raised by $1.58 Million Its Position

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 43.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 14,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 48,122 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.24M, up from 33,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $90.39. About 1.68 million shares traded or 33.85% up from the average. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Announces 14.8% Dividend Increase, Marking Eighth Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases; 05/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Kicks Off Semi-Annual 4-H Fundraiser; 11/04/2018 – Petsense Expands National Retail Presence With Entry Into Florida; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY COMP SALES +2% TO +3%; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes and Downgrades One Class of JPMBB 2013-C14; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply: Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Up 2.0%-3.0%

Pacific Global Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Regional Management Corp (RM) by 21.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company sold 13,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% . The institutional investor held 49,875 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32M, down from 63,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Regional Management Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $318.27M market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $27.72. About 98,188 shares traded or 67.25% up from the average. Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) has declined 25.43% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical RM News: 26/04/2018 – Fed Atlanta: Atlanta Fed Names Mishra Vice President and Regional Executive and Fay Assistant Vice President, Corporate; 27/03/2018 – Delphi Behavioral Health Group Appoints New Regional Executive Director; 12/03/2018 – Olympic Steel Announces Promotion of Thomas Sacco to Regional Vice President; 22/05/2018 – WOOLWORTHS HOLDINGS LTD – ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER HAS BEEN DISCONTINUED AND CONSEQUENTLY JOHN DIXON WILL LEAVE GROUP; 22/03/2018 – Denihan Hospitality Strengthens Senior Team with Promotion of Gul Goknar Turkmenoglu to Regional Vice President of Operations; 29/03/2018 – First Internet Bank Promotes Tom Smith to Regional Vice President; 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market; 22/05/2018 – Pacific Mercantile Bank Announces New Regional Managers for Newport Beach and Irvine Spectrum Offices; 21/03/2018 – StandChart: Judy Hsu Named Regional CEO, ASA from June 1; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean

Since May 24, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $3.30 million activity. 7,000 shares were bought by Schachtel John D., worth $182,910. $129,950 worth of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) was bought by Beck Robert William.

More news for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Regional Management Corp. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Regional Management’s credit risk chief to leave in Q1 2020 – Seeking Alpha” and published on September 04, 2019 is yet another important article.

Pacific Global Investment Management Company, which manages about $700.64 million and $428.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 10,908 shares to 26,863 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 6 investors sold RM shares while 29 reduced holdings. only 11 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 9.63 million shares or 3.66% less from 10.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 39,271 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny stated it has 3,845 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 35,131 were reported by California Public Employees Retirement Sys. Bessemer Grp has invested 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Franklin Resources has 12,058 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company owns 454,837 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Com has invested 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Aperio Group Llc holds 303 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 132,433 shares. Sun Life Fin Incorporated stated it has 8,753 shares. Basswood Capital Mngmt Limited has 1.43 million shares for 2.34% of their portfolio. Brandywine Glob Inv Ltd Llc holds 0% or 5,082 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 1,174 shares. Millennium Llc holds 12,390 shares.

Analysts await Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 16.47% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.85 per share. RM’s profit will be $11.37 million for 7.00 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Regional Management Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.43% EPS growth.

More notable recent Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tractor Supply (TSCO) Rides on Robust Omni-Channel Strategy – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why We Think Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Tractor Supply Company Celebrates 92nd Annual FFA Convention with Limited Edition T-Shirt Fundraiser – GlobeNewswire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Tractor Supply Company’s (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: WEC Energy, Tractor Supply and C.H. Robinson – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.