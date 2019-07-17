Regional Management Corp. (RM)’s Financial Results Comparing With On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK)

We are contrasting Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) and On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Credit Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regional Management Corp. 26 1.01 N/A 2.93 8.23 On Deck Capital Inc. 5 1.40 N/A 0.45 10.20

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Regional Management Corp. and On Deck Capital Inc. On Deck Capital Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Regional Management Corp. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Regional Management Corp. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Regional Management Corp. and On Deck Capital Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regional Management Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% On Deck Capital Inc. 0.00% 12.2% 3.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1 beta indicates that Regional Management Corp. is 0.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. On Deck Capital Inc.’s 81.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.81 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Regional Management Corp. and On Deck Capital Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regional Management Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 On Deck Capital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Regional Management Corp.’s average price target is $36, while its potential upside is 35.24%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Regional Management Corp. and On Deck Capital Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.6% and 81%. Regional Management Corp.’s share held by insiders are 1.9%. Comparatively, On Deck Capital Inc. has 2.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regional Management Corp. -5.68% -5.6% -17.58% -14.21% -31.23% 0.17% On Deck Capital Inc. -4.59% -12.12% -23.58% -43.86% -23.71% -22.54%

For the past year Regional Management Corp. had bullish trend while On Deck Capital Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Regional Management Corp. beats On Deck Capital Inc.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; automobile purchase loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; optional payment products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property insurance, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products. Its loan products are secured and structured on a fixed rate, fixed term basis with fully amortizing equal monthly installment payments, and repayable at any time without penalty. The companyÂ’s loans are sourced through multiple channel platforms, including its branches and consumer Website, direct mail campaigns, automobile dealerships, and retailers. As of February 9, 2017, it operated a network of 339 branches located in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Georgia, and Virginia. Regional Management Corp. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, South Carolina.