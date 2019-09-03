Regional Management Corp. (RM) Reaches $27.26 After 3.00% Up Move; Cno Financial Group (CNO) SI Increased By 13.75%

The stock of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.86% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $27.26. About 136,975 shares traded or 157.01% up from the average. Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) has declined 25.43% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical RM News: 20/03/2018 – JOHN HANCOCK RETIREMENT PLAN SERVICES HIRES LEO REED AS REGIONAL VICE PRESIDENT, EASTERN REGION FOR TAFT-HARTLEY PRACTICE; 12/03/2018 – Olympic Steel Announces Promotion of Thomas Sacco to Regional Vice President; 12/04/2018 – QBE North America Appoints Kevin Brogan Regional Executive – Central Region; 16/05/2018 – John Hancock Retirement Plan Services Promotes Preston Carbone Regional Vice President focusing on Southern Wisconsin, Western Illinois, and Eastern Iowa; 20/03/2018 – JND eDiscovery Appoints David Hanika as Regional Vice President; 27/03/2018 – Delphi Behavioral Health Group Appoints New Regional Executive Director; 01/05/2018 – Regional Management 1Q EPS 72c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Regional Management Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RM); 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 22/03/2018 – Denihan Hospitality Strengthens Senior Team with Promotion of Gul Goknar Turkmenoglu to Regional Vice President of OperationsThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $312.99M company. It was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $28.08 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:RM worth $9.39 million more.

Cno Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) had an increase of 13.75% in short interest. CNO’s SI was 3.90 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 13.75% from 3.43M shares previously. With 916,900 avg volume, 4 days are for Cno Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)’s short sellers to cover CNO’s short positions. The SI to Cno Financial Group Inc’s float is 2.46%. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.32. About 949,873 shares traded. CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) has declined 16.70% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical CNO News: 04/05/2018 – Forbes Names CNO Financial Group Among America’s Best Midsize Employers 2018; 18/04/2018 – CNO Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – CNO FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 44C; 25/04/2018 – CNO FINANCIAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $27.59; 09/05/2018 – CNO FINANCIAL GROUP INC – NEAL SCHNEIDER IS RETIRING AS CHAIRMAN; 25/04/2018 – CNO FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 43C; 23/05/2018 – CNO Financial Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc; 05/03/2018 Navy News Stand: CNO Visits USS Arlington; 02/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of CNO Financial Group, Inc. and Its Life/Health Subsidiaries; 07/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: CNO Financial Group Inc $CNO to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on March 23rd

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold Regional Management Corp. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 10.00 million shares or 0.99% more from 9.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 34,156 are owned by Bancshares Of America De. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) for 941,766 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ma holds 0% or 66,899 shares. The Illinois-based Lsv Asset has invested 0.02% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Matarin Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0.16% invested in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) for 91,432 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 387 shares. Prudential holds 0% or 87,925 shares. Panagora Asset has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 0% or 138,896 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc owns 32,872 shares. Bessemer Group Inc accumulated 23,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Tieton Capital Management Limited Liability Co has invested 5.02% of its portfolio in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Spark Inv Llc accumulated 0.04% or 33,700 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability Corp (Trc) owns 0% invested in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) for 816 shares.

Analysts await Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 16.47% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.85 per share. RM’s profit will be $11.37 million for 6.88 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Regional Management Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.43% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $2.79 million activity. 7,000 shares valued at $182,910 were bought by Schachtel John D. on Monday, August 5. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $129,950 was made by Beck Robert William on Monday, August 5. Shares for $792,739 were bought by BASSWOOD PARTNERS – L.L.C. on Thursday, August 8.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various loan products primarily to clients with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company has market cap of $312.99 million. The firm offers small and large installment loans; automobile purchase loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; optional payment products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property insurance, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products. It has a 9.47 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products are secured and structured on a fixed rate, fixed term basis with fully amortizing equal monthly installment payments, and repayable at any time without penalty.