Regional Management Corp. (RM) and OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Comparison side by side

Since Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) and OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF) are part of the Credit Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regional Management Corp. 26 0.94 N/A 2.88 8.38 OneMain Holdings Inc. 34 1.94 N/A 3.49 11.88

Table 1 highlights Regional Management Corp. and OneMain Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. OneMain Holdings Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Regional Management Corp. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Regional Management Corp.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Regional Management Corp. and OneMain Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regional Management Corp. 0.00% 12.7% 3.8% OneMain Holdings Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 2.3%

Risk & Volatility

Regional Management Corp. has a 0.92 beta, while its volatility is 8.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, OneMain Holdings Inc. is 143.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.43 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Regional Management Corp. and OneMain Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regional Management Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 OneMain Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of OneMain Holdings Inc. is $44.17, which is potential 23.21% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.6% of Regional Management Corp. shares and 92.3% of OneMain Holdings Inc. shares. Regional Management Corp.’s share held by insiders are 3.8%. Competitively, 1.5% are OneMain Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regional Management Corp. -6.65% -7.33% -1.03% -11.71% -25.43% 0.33% OneMain Holdings Inc. 13.25% 21.31% 22.6% 40.75% 23.66% 70.65%

For the past year Regional Management Corp. has weaker performance than OneMain Holdings Inc.

Summary

OneMain Holdings Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors Regional Management Corp.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; automobile purchase loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; optional payment products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property insurance, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products. Its loan products are secured and structured on a fixed rate, fixed term basis with fully amortizing equal monthly installment payments, and repayable at any time without penalty. The companyÂ’s loans are sourced through multiple channel platforms, including its branches and consumer Website, direct mail campaigns, automobile dealerships, and retailers. As of February 9, 2017, it operated a network of 339 branches located in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Georgia, and Virginia. Regional Management Corp. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, South Carolina.

OneMain Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates through Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing, and Real Estate segments. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life insurance, disability insurance, protection, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and ancillary products, such as auto membership plans. The company also services and holds real estate loans secured by first or second mortgages on residential real estate. As of December 31, 2016, it provided services through a network of 1,800 branches in 44 states in the United States, as well as through onemainfinancial.com Website. The company was formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to OneMain Holdings, Inc. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1920 and is based in Evansville, Indiana. OneMain Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Springleaf Financial Holdings, LLC.