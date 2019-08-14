Regional Management Corp. (RM) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) and its peers on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Credit Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Regional Management Corp. has 93.6% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 50.70% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Regional Management Corp. has 3.8% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 13.36% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Regional Management Corp. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regional Management Corp. 0.00% 12.70% 3.80% Industry Average 24.60% 26.60% 10.04%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Regional Management Corp. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Regional Management Corp. N/A 26 8.38 Industry Average 1.08B 4.39B 17.71

Regional Management Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Regional Management Corp. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Regional Management Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regional Management Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.46 3.67 2.67

$36 is the average target price of Regional Management Corp., with a potential upside of 32.84%. The potential upside of the competitors is 93.09%. Given Regional Management Corp.’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Regional Management Corp. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Regional Management Corp. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regional Management Corp. -6.65% -7.33% -1.03% -11.71% -25.43% 0.33% Industry Average 5.75% 8.04% 16.89% 27.55% 29.77% 34.35%

For the past year Regional Management Corp. has weaker performance than Regional Management Corp.’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Regional Management Corp. is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.92. Competitively, Regional Management Corp.’s peers are 32.15% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.32 beta.

Dividends

Regional Management Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Regional Management Corp.’s competitors beat Regional Management Corp.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; automobile purchase loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; optional payment products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property insurance, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products. Its loan products are secured and structured on a fixed rate, fixed term basis with fully amortizing equal monthly installment payments, and repayable at any time without penalty. The companyÂ’s loans are sourced through multiple channel platforms, including its branches and consumer Website, direct mail campaigns, automobile dealerships, and retailers. As of February 9, 2017, it operated a network of 339 branches located in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Georgia, and Virginia. Regional Management Corp. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, South Carolina.