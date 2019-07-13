Regional Management Corp. (RM) and Enova International Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Comparison side by side

Both Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) and Enova International Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) are each other’s competitor in the Credit Services industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regional Management Corp. 26 1.02 N/A 2.93 8.23 Enova International Inc. 24 0.66 N/A 1.91 12.00

In table 1 we can see Regional Management Corp. and Enova International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Enova International Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Regional Management Corp. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Regional Management Corp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enova International Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Regional Management Corp. and Enova International Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regional Management Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Enova International Inc. 0.00% 21.9% 5.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 1 beta indicates that Regional Management Corp. is 0.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Enova International Inc.’s 2.38 beta is the reason why it is 138.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Regional Management Corp. and Enova International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regional Management Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Enova International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Regional Management Corp.’s average price target is $36, while its potential upside is 33.73%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.6% of Regional Management Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.5% of Enova International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.9% of Regional Management Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.1% of Enova International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regional Management Corp. -5.68% -5.6% -17.58% -14.21% -31.23% 0.17% Enova International Inc. -9.93% -4.73% -6.37% -2.26% -29.42% 17.88%

For the past year Regional Management Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Enova International Inc.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; automobile purchase loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; optional payment products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property insurance, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products. Its loan products are secured and structured on a fixed rate, fixed term basis with fully amortizing equal monthly installment payments, and repayable at any time without penalty. The companyÂ’s loans are sourced through multiple channel platforms, including its branches and consumer Website, direct mail campaigns, automobile dealerships, and retailers. As of February 9, 2017, it operated a network of 339 branches located in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Georgia, and Virginia. Regional Management Corp. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, South Carolina.

Enova International, Inc., a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services to non-prime credit consumers and small businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Brazil. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and Bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to a bank, as well as Enova Decisions, a analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their own customers. It provides its services under the CashNetUSA, NetCredit, Pounds to Pocket, QuickQuid, On Stride Financial, Headway Capital, The Business Backer, and Simplic brands. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.