Regional Management Corp. (RM) and Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Contrasting side by side

Both Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) and Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) compete on a level playing field in the Credit Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regional Management Corp. 26 1.00 N/A 2.93 8.23 Elevate Credit Inc. 4 0.23 N/A 0.37 12.57

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Regional Management Corp. and Elevate Credit Inc. Elevate Credit Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Regional Management Corp. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Regional Management Corp.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Elevate Credit Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) and Elevate Credit Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regional Management Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Elevate Credit Inc. 0.00% -3.4% -0.5%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Regional Management Corp. and Elevate Credit Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regional Management Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Elevate Credit Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Regional Management Corp.’s consensus price target is $36, while its potential upside is 36.67%. On the other hand, Elevate Credit Inc.’s potential upside is 19.33% and its consensus price target is $5. The results provided earlier shows that Regional Management Corp. appears more favorable than Elevate Credit Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.6% of Regional Management Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.9% of Elevate Credit Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.9% of Regional Management Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Elevate Credit Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regional Management Corp. -5.68% -5.6% -17.58% -14.21% -31.23% 0.17% Elevate Credit Inc. -1.06% 5.68% 4.03% 10.71% -44.11% 3.79%

For the past year Regional Management Corp. has weaker performance than Elevate Credit Inc.

Summary

Regional Management Corp. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Elevate Credit Inc.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; automobile purchase loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; optional payment products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property insurance, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products. Its loan products are secured and structured on a fixed rate, fixed term basis with fully amortizing equal monthly installment payments, and repayable at any time without penalty. The companyÂ’s loans are sourced through multiple channel platforms, including its branches and consumer Website, direct mail campaigns, automobile dealerships, and retailers. As of February 9, 2017, it operated a network of 339 branches located in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Georgia, and Virginia. Regional Management Corp. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, South Carolina.

Elevate Credit, Inc. design and provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans and lines of credit. Its products include Rise and Sunny installment loan products; and Elastic, an open-end line of credit. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.