Regional Management Corp. (RM) and Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Comparison side by side

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) and Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) compete against each other in the Credit Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regional Management Corp. 26 0.97 N/A 2.88 8.38 Discover Financial Services 76 3.47 N/A 8.54 10.51

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Regional Management Corp. and Discover Financial Services. Discover Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Regional Management Corp. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Regional Management Corp.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Discover Financial Services.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Regional Management Corp. and Discover Financial Services.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regional Management Corp. 0.00% 12.7% 3.8% Discover Financial Services 0.00% 25.6% 2.5%

Risk & Volatility

Regional Management Corp. has a beta of 0.92 and its 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Discover Financial Services’s beta is 1.57 which is 57.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Regional Management Corp. and Discover Financial Services are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regional Management Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Discover Financial Services 0 3 6 2.67

The consensus price target of Regional Management Corp. is $36, with potential upside of 34.93%. On the other hand, Discover Financial Services’s potential upside is 9.02% and its consensus price target is $91.33. The results provided earlier shows that Regional Management Corp. appears more favorable than Discover Financial Services, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.6% of Regional Management Corp. shares and 89.8% of Discover Financial Services shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.8% of Regional Management Corp.’s shares. Competitively, Discover Financial Services has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regional Management Corp. -6.65% -7.33% -1.03% -11.71% -25.43% 0.33% Discover Financial Services -2.46% 14.2% 10.65% 32.52% 24.81% 52.15%

For the past year Regional Management Corp. was less bullish than Discover Financial Services.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Discover Financial Services beats Regional Management Corp.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; automobile purchase loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; optional payment products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property insurance, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products. Its loan products are secured and structured on a fixed rate, fixed term basis with fully amortizing equal monthly installment payments, and repayable at any time without penalty. The companyÂ’s loans are sourced through multiple channel platforms, including its branches and consumer Website, direct mail campaigns, automobile dealerships, and retailers. As of February 9, 2017, it operated a network of 339 branches located in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Georgia, and Virginia. Regional Management Corp. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, South Carolina.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit. The Payment Services segment operates the Discover Network, which processes transactions for Discover-branded credit cards, and provides payment transaction processing and settlement services; and PULSE network, an electronic funds transfer network that provides financial institutions issuing debit cards on the PULSE network with access to automated teller machines and point-of-sale terminals. This segment also operates the Diners Club International, a payments network that issues Diners Club branded charge cards and provides card acceptance services. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Riverwoods, Illinois.