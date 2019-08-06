Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Regional Health Properties Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Long-Term Care Facilities companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Regional Health Properties Inc. has 12% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 47.00% institutional ownership for its competitors. 12.25% of Regional Health Properties Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.97% of all Long-Term Care Facilities companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Regional Health Properties Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regional Health Properties Inc. 0.00% 32.20% -15.90% Industry Average 1.88% 19.00% 7.05%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Regional Health Properties Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Regional Health Properties Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 31.55M 1.68B 25.06

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Regional Health Properties Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regional Health Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 0.00 2.17

The competitors have a potential upside of 45.31%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Regional Health Properties Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regional Health Properties Inc. 2.63% 11.43% -10.55% 65.25% -23.71% 25% Industry Average 3.59% 7.37% 24.38% 30.06% 46.99% 29.84%

For the past year Regional Health Properties Inc. has weaker performance than Regional Health Properties Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

Regional Health Properties Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.1. Competitively, Regional Health Properties Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 0.81 and has 0.81 Quick Ratio. Regional Health Properties Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regional Health Properties Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Regional Health Properties Inc. has a beta of 0.4 and its 60.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Regional Health Properties Inc.’s competitors are 11.38% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.89 beta.

Dividends

Regional Health Properties Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Regional Health Properties Inc.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Regional Health Properties Inc.

Regional Health Properties, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term healthcare through facility lease and sub-lease transaction. The company's facilities offer a range of health care and related services to patients and residents, including skilled nursing and assisted living services, social services, various therapy services, and other rehabilitative and healthcare services for long-term and short-stay patients and residents. It owns, leases, or manages 30 facilities for third parties comprising 3,229 beds/units in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, and South Carolina. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.