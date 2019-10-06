Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Regional Health Properties Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Long-Term Care Facilities companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Regional Health Properties Inc. has 12% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 47.00% institutional ownership for its peers. 12.25% of Regional Health Properties Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.97% of all Long-Term Care Facilities companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Regional Health Properties Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regional Health Properties Inc. 80,833,380.77% 32.20% -15.90% Industry Average 1.88% 19.00% 7.05%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Regional Health Properties Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Regional Health Properties Inc. 1.42M 2 0.00 Industry Average 31.55M 1.68B 25.06

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Regional Health Properties Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regional Health Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.00 2.17

The potential upside of the rivals is 8.78%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Regional Health Properties Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regional Health Properties Inc. 2.63% 11.43% -10.55% 65.25% -23.71% 25% Industry Average 3.59% 7.37% 24.38% 30.06% 46.99% 29.84%

For the past year Regional Health Properties Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Regional Health Properties Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.1. Competitively, Regional Health Properties Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 0.81 and has 0.81 Quick Ratio. Regional Health Properties Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regional Health Properties Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.4 shows that Regional Health Properties Inc. is 60.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Regional Health Properties Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.89 which is 11.38% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Regional Health Properties Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Regional Health Properties Inc.’s competitors beat Regional Health Properties Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Regional Health Properties, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term healthcare through facility lease and sub-lease transaction. The company's facilities offer a range of health care and related services to patients and residents, including skilled nursing and assisted living services, social services, various therapy services, and other rehabilitative and healthcare services for long-term and short-stay patients and residents. It owns, leases, or manages 30 facilities for third parties comprising 3,229 beds/units in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, and South Carolina. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.