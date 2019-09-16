REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO Inc. 48 26.64 N/A -1.04 0.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 29 47.82 N/A -5.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of REGENXBIO Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -120.6% -44.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.67 beta means REGENXBIO Inc.’s volatility is 33.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.73 beta.

Liquidity

REGENXBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Wave Life Sciences Ltd. are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. REGENXBIO Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered REGENXBIO Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

REGENXBIO Inc. has an average price target of $37, and a -6.82% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both REGENXBIO Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 89.1% and 87.2% respectively. About 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.4% are Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07%

For the past year REGENXBIO Inc. had bullish trend while Wave Life Sciences Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors REGENXBIO Inc. beats Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.